Farewell Freddie Freeman, Can Falcons' Kyle Pitts Become Next Atlanta Great?

The Falcons tight end put up historic numbers in his rookie season and could be on his way.

Atlanta sports fans are mourning the departure of Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman this week after more than a decade with the franchise.

Freeman, 32, debuted for the Braves in 2010, and became the biggest sports star in Atlanta alongside Matt Ryan.

Freeman unofficially clinched that title after winning a World Series with the Braves last October, while Ryan has been unable to snag a championship in his 14 years in the city.

But before Freeman officially walked out and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team traded for and extended All-Star first baseman Matt Olson for eight years, the search for a new face of Atlanta sports is on.

While players like shortstop Dansby Swanson and point guard Trae Young have strong cases to be Atlanta's next sports icon, the Atlanta Falcons have a strong nominee in tight end Kyle Pitts, who shattered records in his rookie season last year.

Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards last season, making him the second rookie tight end in NFL history to log 1,000 yards alongside Hall of Famer Mike Ditka.

The future is incredibly bright for Pitts, who just turned 21 last October. He'll spend at least the next four years in Atlanta, and if he continues along this trajectory, he'll likely be here for longer.

Freeman left some rather large shoes to fill and capped off his Atlanta legacy with a title, but when Pitts is on your team, your chances of winning increase a little bit. Will that lead to a title someday? There's only one way to find out.