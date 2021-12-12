Falcons 29, Panthers 21: Top 5 Observations

The Atlanta Falcons got back on track Sunday with a win over their NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers.

Our Top 5 observations from Bank of America Stadium:

1. The defense came to play. The Falcons forced three turnovers out of the Panthers today. Two interceptions came from two second-year players, linebacker Mykal Walker and cornerback A.J. Terrell. With Walker's pick six in the second quarter, it ensured that all four defensive rookies from the 2020 draft class have picks this season. Jaylinn Hawkins recorded a pick in Weeks 5 & 7, Marlon Davidson scored on a pick six in Week 13, and Walker and Terrell had picks today.

Grady Jarrett also recovered a fumble from Panthers quarterback Cam Newton that ended in a Falcons touchdown on the ensuing drive. Playmaking is important, but generating turnovers into points is the key. The Falcons scored 14 points off turnovers today, a massive reason why they came out of this game victorious.

2. Cordarrelle Patterson is good at football. The nine-year veteran found the end zone for the 10th time this season on a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter against the Panthers.

To put things in perspective, Patterson scored nine touchdowns from 2015-2020 with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. In his first season with the Falcons, he's already eclipsed that total from the past six seasons. This really fortifies Patterson's campaign for the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Patterson has primarily been used as a running back recently, and in today's game, he carried the ball 16 times for 58 yards while catching just two passes for one yard on five targets. But no matter how the Falcons use Patterson, getting the ball in his hands is paramount for the offense.

3. Russell Gage is no fluke anymore. Gage was the leading receiver today with 64 yards, marking four consecutive weeks where he leads the team in receiving. Gage struggled to start the season, but is beginning to look like his 2020 self. While he might not have the breakout games every week like Patterson or Kyle Pitts can have, he's become a Calvin Ridley-like security blanket for Matt Ryan.

4. Everyone benefits from Hayden Hurst. Hayden Hurst made his return to the field after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. Although it doesn't always show in the box score, Hurst plays a significant role in the offense. As a threat in the middle, Hurst warrants attention that could be paid to Pitts, Gage or Patterson. Ryan benefits from his other targets opening up, while the skill players have an easier chance to gain yards.

Gage caught four passes for 64 yards, Pitts caught five passes for 61 yards, and even Hurst contributed as a red zone target, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Hurst helps everyone in small difference to make a collective big difference.

5. The Falcons have a shot to make the playoffs here. The Falcons are one of five teams with a 6-7 record. Out of those teams, either one or two will make the playoffs. Getting a big win on the road today is a step in the right direction, and the Falcons have the easiest schedule left out of the teams within the tiebreaker.

The Falcons face the San Francisco 49ers next week in a crucial matchup for both teams, and if they play like they did this week, they'll be in a good position to win their seventh game of the season.