Entering night two of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons were still in need of a long-term solution at quarterback.

They took a major step in solving that problem by selecting star Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick, making him just the second signal-caller off the board.

Desmond Ridder Rick Spielman Rick Spielman

According to former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman, Ridder's the perfect man for the job. "Maybe the steal of the draft, I thought, was Ridder, where they got him in the third round," Spielman said. "The biggest issue I had with him was the accuracy part, but he doesn't have to come in and start right away.

"But I think he'll be a very good quarterback in this league."

Spielman was relieved of his duties as Vikings GM right after the 2021 NFL season ended. He spent 16 seasons in Minnesota, 10 of which were as GM, and was responsible for bringing in several top players, including wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs, running back Dalvin Cook, and safety Harrison Smith.

While at the helm of the Vikings' ship, Spielman drafted three quarterbacks: Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater (first round, 2014), Iowa's Nate Stanley (seventh round, 2020), and Texas A&M's Kellen Mond (third round, 2021).

Spielman is also responsible for bringing quarterback Kirk Cousins to Minneapolis, giving him a fully guaranteed three-year, $84-million contract during the 2018 free agency period.

While at Cincinnati, Ridder and the Bearcats went 44-6, including back-to-back trips to New Year's Six bowl games, featuring a trip to the College Football Playoff in 2021.

Standing 6-3, 207-pounds with 10-inch hands, Ridder has an athletic frame that was backed up by his 4.49 40-yard dash time. Ridder also has exceptional intangibles, as those around him praise his intelligence and character.

Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer Desmond Ridder

The primary drawback in Ridder's game is his sporadic ball placement. He frequently makes receivers work too hard to catch the football and doesn't maximize their run-after-catch potential. Atlanta will be hoping Ridder can make a Josh Allen-esque jump in accuracy.

Ridder will be given a chance to compete for the Falcons' starting job in training camp, meaning he'll get his opportunity to prove Spielman right sooner rather than later.