Falcons Visit With Pitt's Kenny Pickett: Matt Ryan's Successor?

Pitt's Kenny Pickett is going to be one of the top quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Will the Atlanta Falcons have the chance to draft at the No. 8 selection?

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, along with head coach Arthur Smith offensive coordinator Dave Ragone and quarterback coach Charles London were all in attendance at Pitt's Pro Day. Pickett is considered by many to be the top quarterback in the 2022 draft cycle thanks to his extensive work during his five seasons with the Panthers.

The Falcons traded veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick. Ryan, 36, became the subject of trade rumors following Atlanta's interest in now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract hours after trading Ryan, there's still a possibility the team views him as a bridge option and want to seek a long-term option in the draft next month. And Pickett could be that guy.

Last season was a career year for Pickett at Pitt. He led the Panthers to their first ACC title and surpassed Dan Marino as the program's all-time leader passing touchdowns and Alex Van Pelt in passing yards.

Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 45 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He was named a Heisman finalist for his efforts and was a first-team All-American.

Considered to be one of the weaker-armed passers in the class, Pickett said it important for him to show scouts and coaches that he's more than just a "game-manager" when passing the ball. Accuracy was never a concern having completed 67.7 percent of his passes in 2021.

Velocity was an area for improvement.

"Arm strength is one of the questions I certainly wanted to answer," Pickett told NFL Network following his workout. "I wanted to be able to stretch the field a little bit and work on timing with the guys. I think it was great."

Pickett's hand size has been the subject of conversation. Measuring in 8 5/8 inches at Pitt's Pro Day, per NFL Network, that would be the smallest hand for a starter in today's NFL. The only quarterbacks to start a game in 2021 with a hand that measured less than nine inches at the combine are Brandon Allen and Jake Fromm, who each measured at 8 7/8 inches.

Hand size has become a concern in recent years due a higher turnover rate. That's a question only time will answer on Pickett. Despite throwing only seven interceptions in his final year, he was credited with 60 turnovers during his five seasons at Pitt.

Depending on how Atlanta feels of Pickett's limitations, he might be the selection if on the board at No. 8. The other name to watch for would be Liberty's Malik Willis, who is set to throw on Tuesday.