Falcons part ways with Trufant, Freeman, Sambrailo

Zach Hood

Something had to give with the Atlanta Falcons regarding cap space. Per Over the Cap, they entered Monday morning with just $1.7 in cap space. They finally got busy as the free agency window is set to open, parting ways with cornerback Desmond Trufant, running back Devonta Freeman and tackle Ty Sambrailo. The moves could save the Falcons up to $13.6 million in space, but don't get excited thinking that means they'll be able to lure a big free agent or re-sign tight end Austin Hooper (though it is possible, it would entirely reckless to use all of this space on one guy). 

The Falcons will still have to commit around half of the to the guys they select in the 2020 NFL Draft next month, so their true amount of space is still quite limited. 

Trufant has had an up-and-down tenure with Atlanta, however he posted a coverage grade about 69 for eight straight seasons per Pro Football Focus, and was the best corner on the roster currently. Cutting the cornerback saves $4.95M for the 2020 offseason, and potentially more following June 1. 

Freeman burst on to the scene coming into the league, but his production, and health, have tailed off in recent seasons. Cutting Freeman saved the Falcons $3.5M in space. 

Sambrailo was the easiest of the cuts, one many experts awaited. The move saved over $3.7M in space for parting ways with the backup tackle.

These moves provide the club with minimal space to make additions, but that space is notable as they entered the week with no ability to make moves. These cuts were somewhat expected, due to this. Expect the Falcons to potentially add a veteran tight end, maybe Delanie Walker or Jimmy Graham, as well as take low-risk flier options on pass rushers that have shown upside such as Dante Fowler Jr. 

