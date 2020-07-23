Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Tyeler Davison

William B. Carver

The Atlanta Falcons were serious about bolstering the defensive line in the offseason. 

Among adding defensive line free agents and drafting more lineman, they also retained a key starter from last season. 

Tyeler Davison, the former Saints defensive tackle is coming back for his second year in Atlanta after a contract extension in March.

Davison’s 2019 impact

Davison played a vital role in the Falcons 2019 defensive line. 

He started 12 of 16 games, recording 55 tackles, 26 of those were solo and one sack. Davison was part of the defensive front that turned their defensive play around in the second half of the season under defensive coach Raheem Morris. 

Davison was a key element in the run stop and played a good amount of snaps on special teams.

Davison’s 2020 outlook

Like 2019, Davison will find himself playing a vital role up front along side Grady Jarrett. 

The defensive interior will be tasked with stopping the run and creating a pass rush. Davison will likely share the load with Deadrin Senat as well as rookie Marlon Davidson. 

If they can keep the opponent’s offense one dimensional that might free up newly acquired pass rushers Dante Fowler Jr. and Charles Harris. 

The pass rush will be the focal point of the 2020 defense . That may be more important now than ever with the NFC South adding another Hall of Fame quarterback.

The added depth that Davison provides will allow coach Morris to rotate in fresh players on the defensive line for his various coverage schemes. Look for Davison to take a lot of snaps between defense and special teams.

