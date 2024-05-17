Falcons Betting Odds: Atlanta Favored in All But 3 Games
The Atlanta Falcons' 2024 schedule came out Wednesday and revealed an early-season gauntlet that includes four playoff teams from last year in the first five games.
But Atlanta's strength of schedule remains one of the league's easiest - and the betting odds continue to favor a strong season ahead for the first-year pairing of head coach Raheem Morris and quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Sports Illustrated predicts a 12-5 record for the Falcons, and there's reason to believe that's more than just offseason optimism.
The Falcons are favored in 14 of their 17 games, including all but one of their final 14, according to Vegas Insider. Here's a look at Atlanta's schedule and lines for each game ...
Week 1 - Sept. 8: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u 43
Week 2 - Sept. 16 - Monday Night Football: at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta +4, o/u 47.5
Week 3 - Sept. 22 - Sunday Night Football: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta +3, o/u 49
Week 4 - Sept. 29: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -4.5, o/u 44.5
Week 5 - Oct. 3 - Thursday Night Football: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u 44
Week 6 - Oct. 13: at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u 44
Week 7 - Oct. 20: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u 48
Week 8 - Oct. 27: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -1.5, o/u 46.5
Week 9 - Nov. 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta +1, o/u 48
Week 10 - Nov. 10: at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -1.5, o/u 44.5
Week 11 - Nov. 17: at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u 44.5
Week 12 - Nov. 24: Bye Week
Week 13 - Dec. 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -2.5, o/u 47.5
Week 14 - Dec. 8: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -1, o/u 45
Week 15 - Dec. 16 - Monday Night Football: at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:40 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -1, o/u 45.5
Week 16 - Dec. 22: vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. kickoff
Line: Atlanta -4.5, o/u 44.5
Week 17 - Dec. 28/29 (TBD): at Washington Commanders, TBD
Line: Atlanta -2, o/u 46
Week 18 - Jan. 4/5 (TBD): vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD
Line: Atlanta -6.5, o/u 45.5
The Falcons sit at -120 to win the NFC South, +1100 to win the NFC and +2400 to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel.
Atlanta, which hasn't made the playoffs since the 2017 season, appears poised to snap that drought in 2024 - perhaps in convincing fashion.
