Falcons Betting Odds: Atlanta Favored in All But 3 Games

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in unfamiliar territory in sports books - the heavy favorite.

Daniel Flick

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Falcons' 2024 schedule came out Wednesday and revealed an early-season gauntlet that includes four playoff teams from last year in the first five games.

But Atlanta's strength of schedule remains one of the league's easiest - and the betting odds continue to favor a strong season ahead for the first-year pairing of head coach Raheem Morris and quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Sports Illustrated predicts a 12-5 record for the Falcons, and there's reason to believe that's more than just offseason optimism.

The Falcons are favored in 14 of their 17 games, including all but one of their final 14, according to Vegas Insider. Here's a look at Atlanta's schedule and lines for each game ...

Week 1 - Sept. 8: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -3, o/u 43

Week 2 - Sept. 16 - Monday Night Footballat Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta +4, o/u 47.5

Week 3 - Sept. 22 - Sunday Night Footballvs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta +3, o/u 49

Week 4 - Sept. 29: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -4.5, o/u 44.5

Week 5 - Oct. 3 - Thursday Night Footballvs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -3, o/u 44

Week 6 - Oct. 13: at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u 44

Week 7 - Oct. 20: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u 48

Week 8 - Oct. 27: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -1.5, o/u 46.5

Week 9 - Nov. 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta +1, o/u 48

Week 10 - Nov. 10: at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -1.5, o/u 44.5

Week 11 - Nov. 17: at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -3, o/u 44.5

Week 12 - Nov. 24: Bye Week

Week 13 - Dec. 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -2.5, o/u 47.5

Week 14 - Dec. 8: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -1, o/u 45

Week 15 - Dec. 16 - Monday Night Football: at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:40 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -1, o/u 45.5

Week 16 - Dec. 22: vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. kickoff

Line: Atlanta -4.5, o/u 44.5

Week 17 - Dec. 28/29 (TBD): at Washington Commanders, TBD

Line: Atlanta -2, o/u 46

Week 18 - Jan. 4/5 (TBD): vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD

Line: Atlanta -6.5, o/u 45.5

The Falcons sit at -120 to win the NFC South, +1100 to win the NFC and +2400 to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel.

Atlanta, which hasn't made the playoffs since the 2017 season, appears poised to snap that drought in 2024 - perhaps in convincing fashion.

