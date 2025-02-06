Ex Falcons Coach Expected to Join Bills Staff
Former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is close to finding a new home.
Nielsen, who led Atlanta's defense in 2023 before spending the 2024 season as the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator, is expected to be hired by the Buffalo Bills as a senior defensive assistant, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
"He drew high interest from multiple teams in this cycle," Feldman added.
Nielsen guided the Falcons' defense to its best statistical campaign in over five years.
Atlanta finished the 2023 season with 42 sacks, eclipsing its 39 total sacks accumulated in 2021-22 combined, and recorded 98 quarterback hits in 2023 after just 69 in 2022.
In 2023, the Falcons ranked No. 11 in total yards allowed per game at 321.1 yards, No. 8 in pass defense at 202.9 yards, No. 20 in run defense at 118.2 yards and No. 18 in points allowed with 21.9 points.
When the Falcons fired then-head coach Arthur Smith on Jan. 8, 2024, they initially blocked Nielsen from interviewing for the Jaguars' defensive coordinator opening a few days later. Still, Nielsen landed the job Jan. 22.
Atlanta hired Raheem Morris as its head coach Jan. 25, and Morris brought former Los Angeles Rams assistant Jimmy Lake with him to take over as defensive coordinator.
Neither Nielsen nor Lake benefitted from the change of scenery.
The Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson after the season, leaving Nielsen looking for work once more. Lake, meanwhile, was fired Jan. 11.
Jacksonville's defense struggled under Nielsen in 2024, ranking last in takeaways, second-to-last in yards allowed and sixth-worst in scoring.
The Falcons were marginally better, placing 23rd in total defense and scoring and 16th in takeaways. Atlanta finished second-worst in sacks with 31.
Lake is still unemployed. The Falcons hired former New York Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich to replace Lake on Jan. 18.
Nielsen, meanwhile, appears to have sorted out his 2025 plans -- and may find himself in contention for a Super Bowl ring in 12 months' time.