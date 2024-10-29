Falcons 'Best Fit' for Browns Pass Rusher at Trade Deadline
The Atlanta Falcons' pass rush struggles are well-documented. The Cleveland Browns may have a solution entering the NFL trade deadline Nov. 5.
Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith has been labeled the "best fit" for the Falcons at the deadline by Pro Football Focus, which Cleveland is much more likely to deal Smith and star pass rusher Myles Garrett.
"Smith has been solid in 2024, recording a 71.4 overall grade and 24 pressures -- nine more than any other Atlanta edge rusher," writes PFF's Bradley Locker. "The 32-year-old has seen his pass-rushing grade drop over 16 points, but he combined for 141 pressures over 2022-23.
"In light of the fact not many marquee edge rushers are likely to be on the trade market, trying to acquire Smith would be a solid move for Atlanta -- at least until the team has the chance to draft an edge rusher in 2025."
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Smith has recorded five sacks, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits this season. He'd rank first, second and second on Atlanta's defense in those three respective categories.
Smith, a 10-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler, has 65 career sacks and 81 tackles for loss. In addition to the Browns, he's played for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.
The former University of Kentucky standout is in the first season of a two-year, $23.5 million contract. He's been dubbed a "realistic" trade candidate by Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer and the Falcons have been connected to him at various points of late.
Atlanta currently has $8.16 million in cap space available, according to OverTheCap.
The Falcons (5-3) return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.