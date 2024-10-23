Trade Pitch Nets Falcons $89 Million Edge Rusher
There is now less than two weeks until the NFL trade deadline. Between now and November 5, the Atlanta Falcons are likely to be floated as a landing spot for just about every edge rusher that could be on the trade block.
The crown jewel edge rusher possibly available is Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett. But to land Garrett, the Falcons would likely have to offer a king's ransom. Even so, there's a high probability that the Browns won't want to trade Garrett anyway.
But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, there's a lot more "realistic" target in Cleveland with fellow edge rusher Za'Darius Smith. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named the Falcons a potential suitor for Smith in his Week 8 NFL trade block column Wednesday.
"The Atlanta Falcons, who have generated a mere six sacks through seven games, should also be interested," wrote Knox.
The potential issue with the Falcons acquiring Smith, who has made roughly $89 million in his nine-year NFL career, is moving Smith could hurt Cleveland's future salary cap. But even so, the Browns should still consider trading Smith because that could give the organization additional draft capital to help rebuild the roster.
"Trading him now would actually raise Smith's 2025 cap hit in Cleveland. That's a problem for the Browns, who are projected to be $41 million over the cap," Knox wrote.. "Cleveland is on the hook for Watson's $72.9 million cap hit next season, whether he plays or not, which means saving cap room will be a priority.
"However, the Browns should also be looking to reload with rookie contracts, and Smith would undoubtedly bring valuable draft capital."
Of course, from the Falcons' perspective, how valuable that draft capital needs to be will be the potential holdup in the deal happening. The Falcons only possess four selections in the 2025 draft class.Just three of those picks are set to be in the top 225.
Perhaps the Falcons and Browns can swap draft picks in a deal involving Smith. That way, Atlanta will at least retain the ability to add rookies to their roster next spring.
It's a little complicated, but on paper, a Falcons-Browns trade makes sense. The Falcons need to add an edge rusher before the trade deadline. They are among the worst teams in the league at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. The Falcons will enter Week 8 last in the NFL with six sacks.
The Browns traded wide receiver Amari Cooper last week, which was an indication that they are giving up on this season. Things have only continued to get worse in Cleveland. Quarterback DeShaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury, and the Browns fell to 1-6 after Sunday's loss.
There's trade history between the Falcons and Browns organizations as well. Atlanta made a trade with Cleveland during the 2011 NFL draft to move up to draft Julio Jones at No. 6 overall.