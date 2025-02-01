Ex Falcons Coach Reveals Targets for Biggest Offseason Needs
Mike Smith last served as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach in 2014, but over a decade later, Smith still keeps a keen eye on Atlanta's roster.
Smith is the only coach in franchise history to have five consecutive winning seasons. The Falcons are now seven years removed from their last campaign with a record better than .500 -- and Smith, discussing Atlanta's roster, sees a clear hole to fix.
"The Falcons have to make their pass defense better," Smith said via Betway. "That’s where they struggled this season. At the times in games when they needed to make plays, they didn’t make them."
Atlanta has already started its defensive overhaul, as it fired coordinator Jimmy Lake on Jan. 11 and hired Jeff Ulbrich on Jan. 18.
The Falcons had one of the NFL's worst pass defenses, allowing a league-high 69.9% completion rate, finishing second-to-last in sacks with 31 and ranking No. 22 in passing yards allowed per game at 224.5.
So, apart from coaching, what changes? Smith sees holes on both the front and back end of Atlanta's defense.
“There’s two areas on defense which are really important in today’s NFL: One is having an edge rusher, and the other is cornerbacks," Smith said. "The Falcons will be looking at these two positions but it’s difficult because everybody else will too."
Ulbrich, along with Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, has said he will prioritize elevating the pass rush this season. Atlanta hasn't fielded a top-10 pass rush since 2004.
The Falcons return sack leader Arnold Ebiketie, who tallied six sacks in 2024, but lose outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who had 5.5 sacks in his lone season with the organization. Inside linebacker Kaden Elliss recorded five sacks, but no other defensive linemen or outside linebacker reached five.
Smith sees three options, though he noted two are above 30 years old and may be past their prime.
"Khalil Mack is the number one guy but he’s 33 years old and he didn’t have a great season. He had six sacks when he’s usually been a double-digit sack guy for many years," Smith said. "The youngest of the three is Josh Sweat at the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a good season this year but it’s tough to see him leaving Philadelphia. I don’t think the Eagles let him leave the building.
"The third one is Haason Reddick of the New York Jets. He had a tough season this year, partly due to injury and he only played in 10 games and had one sack."
Ulbrich and Reddick worked together in New York last season, Ulbrich called Reddick one of the most unselfish players he's ever coached. Mack, meanwhile, has been connected previously to Atlanta by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
It's uncertain whether any of Reddick, Mack and Sweat leave their current locations -- which means pass rush help would come from the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Falcons currently have just five picks.
"There’ll be conversations in Atlanta about moving some assets to gain more draft capital," Smith projected.
The Falcons are $11 million over the cap limit and are 27th in the NFL in cap space, according to OverTheCap. They have ways to open money, but they also have plenty of other needs to fill.
In addition to pass rush, Smith cited Atlanta's secondary -- starting cornerback Mike Hughes is an unrestricted free agent, while starting nickel corner Dee Alford is a restricted free agent.
Smith said the Falcons need to find a strong No. 2 corner opposite A.J. Terrell, and Atlanta has three viable solutions.
"D.J. Reed at the Jets is the No. 1 guy," Smith said. "The second is Charvarius Ward from the San Francisco 49ers and the third is Rasul Douglas from the Buffalo Bills who has 19 career interceptions."
Reed played under Ulbrich in New York, and Ulbrich often sung Reed's praises. However, Reed is expected to land a significant contract elsewhere in free agency, and he may have played his way out of the Falcons' price range.
Atlanta also has another spot of concern in its secondary: safety, where starter Justin Simmons is headed for free agency.
Smith said the Falcons need to look for an upgrade next to All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III, and he feels there's a quality market.
"There’s three potential options there too and they’re all young guys who are first time free agents in Jevon Holland, Talanoa Hufanga and Camryn Bynum," Smith said.
The Miami Dolphins drafted Holland four picks before the Falcons traded up for safety Richie Grant in 2021. Holland made 301 tackles and five interceptions while starting 57 of his 60 appearances across four seasons in Miami -- and is perhaps the premier safety option available this spring.
Regardless, Smith's assessment of Atlanta's top needs is largely spot-on. The Falcons' offense has a promising young core, spearheaded by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Drake London.
But for Atlanta to snap its seven-year playoff drought, it needs help in a variety of spots on defense -- and doesn't have an abundance of resources to do it.