WATCH: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Runs for TD; Atlanta Offense Has Strong First Half

The Atlanta Falcons are hitting on all cylinders in the first half. The offense has scored on each of its first three possessions against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Atlanta Falcons offense is continuing to have success in the early part of the season.

Through three drives against the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons have put points on the board ... including a 17-yard touchdown run from running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson's touchdown run marked his second score of the season and put the Falcons ahead 17-10. The run capped off a nine-play, 89-yard drive that lasted 5:31, a very strong possession for quarterback Marcus Mariota and the offense.

Seeing the offense succeed in multiple facets is really promising for Atlanta, especially after the team's slow start last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Just a week ago, it took nearly three-and-a-half quarters to score 17 points. This week, it takes only one-and-a-half quarters to reach that mark.

Through three drives, Patterson has six carries for 32 yards, but most of Atlanta's damage has come through the air. Mariota has thrown for 183 yards while completing 8 of 11 passes. Kyle Pitts, Olamide Zaccheaus, Drake London and Anthony Firkser have all caught passes of 20+ yards and have pushed the Atlanta offense consistently down the field throughout the game.

While the offense has played well for the Falcons, the defense has struggled. Atlanta has allowed 17 points on Seattle's first four drives.

The Falcons and Seahawks are tied at 17 midway through the second quarter.

