WATCH: Falcons' CB Isaiah Oliver Makes Dazzling Interception

In an Atlanta training camp so far dominated by rookie Kyle Pitts' grabs, the fourth-year cornerback turned heads with a one-hand pick

It's been a relatively quiet training camp for Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver. That's not always a bad thing when playing defensive back. If your name isn't getting called, you probably aren't giving up many plays.



But Oliver made sure everyone remembered his name on Monday with an interception that was arguably the best play of training camp. Apologies to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts' almost-daily highlight grabs, of course.

Quarterback Matt Ryan threw a pass intended for rookie wide receiver Frank Darby, but Oliver was able to elevate and bring the ball in ... with one hand.

"Rise Up", indeed.

Oliver is one of the presumed starters at cornerback for the Falcons this season. He and second-year defensive back A.J. Terrell are the two returning players to a secondary that lost safeties Keanu Neal (Dallas Cowboys) and Ricardo Allen (Cincinnati Bengals) in free agency.

In 30 career starts for the Falcons, Oliver has only one career interception.

While young, the secondary has been getting good reviews in preseason. Wide receiver Russell Gage raves about the strides Terrell has made in his second season, and rookie safety Richie Grant is consistently in position to make plays.

