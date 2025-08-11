Atlanta Falcons Defender is PFF’s No. 1 Pass Rusher of Preseason Week 1
The Atlanta Falcons drafted edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie 38th overall out of Penn State in the 2022 NFL draft. After flashes of brilliance during his first-three seasons, the Falcons are hoping he can take the next step to becoming a consistent force on the edge.
The early returns were good in new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's more aggressive scheme.
In Atlanta's first preseason game of the season against the Detroit Lions, Ebiketie was named Pro Football Focus’s player of the game. Ebiketie earned a 94.7 overall grade, the highest in the game. However, the 4th year edge rusher was not just PFF’s highest graded player in the Falcons-Lions game, but their highest graded pass rusher of all the preseason games played this weekend.
Another good sign for the Falcons: Brandon Dorlus was PFF’s 10th highest graded pass rusher during Week 1 of preseason and third among non-edge rushers. In 13 snaps, Dorlus had one sack and two hurries.
Ebiketie played just 17 snaps in Atlanta’s first preseason showing. However, he still ended up recording a sack, a forced fumble and two hurries along with having a 20% pass rush win rate.
While it is only preseason, it is very promising to see Ebiketie over Nik Bonitto, a player who was in defensive player of the year talks last season.
With all the talk about the new faces Atlanta brought in this offseason, namely first-round rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., Ebiketie’s name is often not mentioned at all when talking about the Falcons’ revamped pass rush.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
The Penn State alum finished the season hot, recording five sacks in the final six games of the season, after having just one through 11 games. He registered at least one hurry in each of the final six games of 2024, and had a season high five hurries against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. Ebiketie is credited by PFF with just one missed tackle, back in Week 3, all season.
Ebiketie has finished each of the last two seasons with exactly six sacks. While it is not bad production, the Falcons need a bit more out of the former 2nd round pick. However, this could be the year he breaks out.
He's a more experienced player in a more aggressive Falcons defensive scheme, and maybe most importantly, he's a free agent at the end of the season.
Not even counting rookie-contract stars like Bonitto, Micah Parsons, Aidan Hutchinson, and Will Anderson, among others, 17 edge rushers make at least $20 million, according to Spotrac.
Ebiketie suddenly finds himself in a crowded edge room in Atlanta, but there are plenty of sacks to be had for a unit that has been desperate for production for decades.