Atlanta Falcons Get Serious about Fixing Problem that’s Haunted them for Decades
The Atlanta Falcons have been plagued with pass rush issues for nearly their entire existence. However, fans may not know the full extent of how bad it has been as of late. A graphic was shared via X, from Atlanta’s preseason game on Friday against the Detroit Lions, that showed just how poor the Falcons have been when it comes to getting opposing quarterbacks on the ground.
The Falcons have been dead last, or second to last, three of the last four years when it comes to total sacks.
This isn’t exactly a new problem. The Falcons have finished 30th or worse eight times in the 2000s. They’ve been 20th or worse, 18 times in the 2000s. Over the last 20 years, they are dead last in sacks.
Atlanta finished the 2024 season with 31 sacks, after registering 20 sacks in the final six games of the season. However, their pass rush was abysmal to start the season last year, recording just 11 sacks in the first 10 games. Massive changes had to be made this offseason, and they were.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
The Falcons started by getting rid of first-time defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who coached just one season in Atlanta. The organization then brought back Jeff Ulbrich to replace Lake. Ulbrich served as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 2021-2024, and finished out the 2024 season as interim head coach after they fired Robert Saleh.
In his last three seasons with the Jets, New York finished top 12 in sacks each year: 11th in 2024 with 43, 8th in 2023 with 48, and 7th in 2022 with 45.
The Falcons also brought in some new faces to help rush the passer, starting with Leonard Floyd, who was one of Atlanta’s first signings in free agency. Floyd signed a one-year $10 million fully guaranteed contract.
Floyd has not had a season with fewer than 8.5 sacks since 2019, and has been a great mentor figure to the younger guys on the defensive line. During the Falcons’ scrimmage on Wednesday, he was all over the field making plays, and even recorded a pick-six on quarterback Kirk Cousins’s first pass of the day.
Atlanta also signed linebacker Divine Deablo during free agency to a two-year $14-million contract with $7.6 million guaranteed. His contract was dubbed by Bleacher Report as a “steal,” and head coach Raheem Morris and inside linebacker Kaden Ellis have christened him an “avatar”. Morris has raved about the linebacker's ability to rush the passer and shed blockers.
The Falcons also added pass rushers via the draft. Atlanta drafted two in the first round: edge rushers Jalon Walker out of Georgia with the 15th overall pick and James Pearce Jr out of Tennessee with the 26th overall pick.
While Walker was dealing with a minor injury in camp, he is expected to be a versatile defender in Atlanta’s defense. Pearce has been making all sorts of headlines in camp, recording sack after sack and being a pure nuisance for the offense.
In Friday’s preseason game against the Lions, Detroit did everything they could, from double-teaming the rookie to chip blocking him, to make sure he did not impact the game. He still led the team with three quarterback pressures.
While those are all the new faces in Atlanta, they have plenty of players still on the team who could also make substantial impacts. 2024 third-round pick Bralen Trice is returning from an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of his rookie season. Trice led the NCAA in pressures in both 2022 and 2023.
Arnold Ebiketie, who was Atlanta’s second-round pick of the 2022 draft, had a great preseason game against the Lions. The defender was named Pro Football Focus’s player of the game after registering one sack, one forced fumble, two hurries, and a 20% pass rush win rate through a half of play.
Brandon Dorlus had himself a game as well. Dorlus was drafted by Atlanta in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL draft. In just 13 snaps in Friday’s game, PFF credits the defensive lineman with two hurries and one sack.
Ruke Orhorhoro, another member of Atlanta’s 2024 draft class, is also expected to contribute significantly in 2025. Orhorhoro has been good in camp, and it is nearly a daily occurrence to see the second-year defensive lineman sack Kirk Cousins in practice.
Atlanta has a ton of new faces when it comes to the defensive side of the ball and a new defensive system that emphasizes aggression and versatility. General manager Terry Fontenot poured a lot of resources into fixing a perennial problem of the Atlanta Falcons.