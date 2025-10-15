Atlanta Falcons Demand National Respect After Bills Win
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are growing increasingly difficult to ignore. The team stole the attention in a 24-14 takedown of the Buffalo Bills in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.
Despite their overwhelming win, much of the national dialogue has centered around the team they defeated, rather than what the Falcons accomplished in this game. National talking heads questioned whether they really were Super Bowl contenders after their second-straight loss, while others simply claimed injuries were too much for them to overcome.
The reality is, the Falcons largely dictated the terms of the game.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
The Bills, with their third-rated offense and the reigning MVP, were outgained by 152 yards and limited to just 14 points (they averaged 30.6 coming into this game). Atlanta sacked Josh Allen four times, hit him six more, and pressured him on nearly half of his dropbacks.
While the offense delivered most of its output in a dominant first half, it made a bit of franchise history in the win. Running back Bijan Robinson stamped his name atop the leaderboard for Offensive Player of the Year, accounting for his fifth-consecutive game with 100 or more yards from scrimmage.
It is past time that the Falcons deserve some credit for what they have done on the field this season, and Monday night was only more evidence of that fact.
Through Week 6, the Falcons have the NFL’s best statistical defense (allowing 253.4 yards per game) and its second-best offense (averaging 378.8 yards per game). They are the only team leaguewide that can say they have units in the top five of both.
The defense has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher, a 100-yard receiver, or a 200-yard passer. Mind you, the season is a third of the way through, and they have faced Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, and a schedule that does not feature a single team with a losing record. Their combined strength of record would equate to the hardest schedule in the league, according to playoffstatus.com.
To that end, their remaining strength of schedule is among the easiest in the NFC.
The Falcons deserve their flowers, and they have begun matriculating their way, but not to the extent they may have. The dreadful loss to the Carolina Panthers looms over the national perception of this team, despite a trio of fantastic wins and a fourth game with a high-flying Buccaneers team that could have gone either way.
“Obviously, we had that one game that we didn't like, that Carolina game, not putting up any points on the board,” head coach Raheem Morris started. “But I knew that wasn't us, so I didn't soak into that and get in my feelings about that game, because I knew that wasn't us that day. I knew that wasn't me that day. As long as we continue to trust in each other and go out there and play for one another, we'll be fine.”
That Panthers game will hang over this team, but another strong performance against a strong 49ers squad in front of another national audience could finally earn them the respect they deserve.