Falcons Draft Picks Set: Where Is Atlanta Picking in 2025?
The NFL provided teams with the list of compensatory picks and, subsequently, the full order for the 2025 draft -- which means the Atlanta Falcons' selections are set.
Atlanta has five selections:
Round 1, No. 15 overall
Round 2, No. 46 overall
Round 4, No. 118 overall
Round 7, No. 218 overall
Round 7, No. 242 overall
The Falcons traded their third-round pick to the New England Patriots for outside linebacker Matthew Judon in mid-August, and they lost their fifth-round pick for tampering with quarterback Kirk Cousins, receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner in free agency of 2024.
Atlanta dealt its sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for receiver Van Jefferson in a trade during the 2023 season.
The Falcons' two seventh-round choices initially belonged to a pair of Los Angeles teams -- they received one from the Rams in the Jefferson trade and another from the Chargers in exchange for quarterback Taylor Heinicke last August.
During his end-of-season press conference Jan. 9, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot foreshadowed the potential for a draft-day trade to acquire more picks.
"We can pick up some draft picks," Fontenot said. "We're picking at 15, so obviously we can move down and pick up more capital in the first or the second round, wherever that is. We'll have those discussions and determine."
Atlanta, which interviewed strictly defensive prospects at the NFL combine, is expected to pursue pass rush and secondary help. Fontenot believes there are pathways to addressing both parts -- and a trade down would certainly help.
"Super deep on the defense," Fontenot said Feb. 25 at the NFL combine. "This is loaded defensively. When I say best player available for us, we're talking about not reaching for needs, not reaching for -- you want to take impact players off the board, and so you want to make sure you do that.
"But very, very excited about this year's draft, and what we'll be able to do at 15 or whatever pick that is."