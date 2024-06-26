Atlanta Falcons Expect Leap from OL Bergeron After 'Great' Rookie Year
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When head coach Raheem Morris returned to the Atlanta Falcons this spring, he recognized several members of the offensive line from his previous stint, which ended in 2020 after 11 games as an interim.
Morris had an innate understanding of what to expect from left tackle Jake Matthews, right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary. The same couldn't be said for second-year left guard Matthew Bergeron.
But after two months of film and another two months of working together at practice, Morris has a buzz in his perception of Bergeron.
"For me to get a chance to meet Bergeron and that personality has been really something that’s been really exciting," Morris said during minicamp. "To be around a guy like Bergeron, to see that authentic, youthful arrogance that we talked about from a confidence standpoint, it’s really fun."
Morris labeled the 24-year-old a high-quality pick by Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who said he believes Bergeron and Lindstrom can become the best guard combination in the NFL if the former keeps developing.
Part of the allure around Bergeron is his build at 6-foot-5, 323 pounds, and strong athletic profile headlined by a 9.82 Relative Athletic Score, a grade that puts him No. 26 athletically among all guards dating back to 1987.
But the Falcons are also excited about the film Bergeron put together at left guard, his first year playing the position after spending his college career as an offensive tackle at Syracuse University.
The expedited growth Bergeron made fundamentally inspired confidence in Fontenot and, later, Morris that he'll ultimately reach his ceiling under offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.
And Ledford, who played a key part in Atlanta drafting Bergeron in the second-round last spring, saw linear growth throughout Bergeron's rookie campaign, culminating in a successful opening act.
"I thought he did a great job," Ledford told FalconsSI. "The thing I liked seeing is each week, he got a little bit better and better. And towards the end of the season, he was playing some really good football for us."
Morris added he was impressed by Bergeron's maturation and development as a rookie, a nod to the job done by Ledford and assistant offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty. The numbers support this notion.
The 24-year-old from Victoriaville, Canada, immersed himself as a staple of Atlanta’s offense, playing more snaps - 1,139 - than any other member of the unit.
Bergeron’s first 10 games saw spurts of highs and lows, as he allowed 21 total pressures, six quarterback hits and four sacks while being called for three penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.
But after the Falcons’ bye week, the 6-5, 323-pounder starred, giving up just 12 pressures, two hits, a pair of sacks and earning only one penalty across seven games.
For the season, Bergeron allowed 33 pressures on 632 pass blocking snaps, giving his opponents a pressure rate of just 5.2%.
And this, by all accounts, left Ledford impressed.
"It's a lot for a rookie lineman to come in and start every game, play every snap," Ledford said. "And he was able to come in there and do that. It was awesome to see, but the growth that he had throughout the season, I thought it was really, really awesome to see."
Ledford wasn't the only one impressed. This week NFL.com named Bergeron to their All-Breakout team.
Now, the Falcons are looking for Bergeron to take the next step, which includes turning his strong second half into the new normal. Morris said he's pleased with the starting offensive line, though the unit won't put on pads until training camp in late July.
As such, Morris's full assessment of Bergeron is still missing a piece of visual confirmation. But from the film he's watched, the practices he's coached and the people he's talked to, Atlanta's new head coach is already high on the ascending interior standout.
"Bergeron is a really good football player," Morris said.