Report: Falcons to 'Make Efforts' in Re-Signing Key Offensive Starter
The Atlanta Falcons have several important decisions ahead, headlined by the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins and, more imminently, hiring their next defensive coordinator.
But Atlanta is also in the process of evaluating its roster with an eye toward the future -- particularly free agency, where several starters will hit the open market.
That includes center Drew Dalman, whose rookie contract has expired. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this March, and Dalman declined revealing any thoughts on his future during locker cleanout day Jan. 6, noting it's a personal matter and is team related.
Dalman did, however, say he "hope(s) it continues" when discussing his experience over the past four years. And according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons will do their part to grant Dalman's wish.
"Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons are notable defensive free agents, but Dalman is 26 and an important part of Atlanta's stout offensive line," Fowler wrote. "Keeping that unit strong is key for Penix's development. Expect Atlanta to make efforts to re-sign Dalman, who will have a market."
Drafted in the fourth round in 2021, Dalman played in 57 games with 40 starts over the past four seasons. When healthy, he was Atlanta's starting center, though he missed eight games due to an ankle injury this year and three others with another ankle injury in 2023.
Dalman spent his rookie season as Atlanta's backup center, though he played in every game on special teams. He beat out Matt Hennessy for the starting job in 2022 and played all 1,051 snaps offensively. Dalman started all 14 games played in 2023 and all nine appearances in 2024.
The 26-year-old Dalman earned a 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 4 among centers. He was a stout run blocker, slotting in fifth overall at his position with a 79.8 grade, while his 66.6 pass protection grade put him at No. 21 out of 64 qualified centers. Across 554 snaps, the Salinas, Calif., native allowed two sacks and committed three penalties.
Dalman, who stands 6'3", 305 pounds, is particularly fond of Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.
"He's awesome," Dalman said. "First and foremost, great coach, and then being in the meeting room with him every day, we spent an insane amount of time with each other, and he makes that a pleasure. So, just having a guy that you trust and respect and you can count on every day to be the same person and create a good environment is unbelievably valuable."
And evidently, the Falcons want their relationship with Dalman to continue. Whether the two sides can turn their hearts' desires into a business agreement, however, remains to be seen.