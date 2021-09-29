Falcons Coach Channels ‘Ted Lasso’

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith channels his inner ‘Ted Lasso’ at his press conference on Wednesday.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith finished his press conference on Wednesday with a double-tap of a "Believe" sign that had been taped on the media room wall.

It was a gesture towards the incredibly popular Apple TV series “Ted Lasso,” which won seven Emmy awards last week. It features a coach who knows little about soccer scheme and tactics but focuses heavily on man-management and team building.

One of the American-in-England Lasso's first moves in charge of Richmond FC was to put a "Believe" sign up in the locker room.

Smith was the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans the past two seasons and got his shot as a head coach because of the success he had because of his schemes.

His Titans finished fourth in total offense in 2020, so he knows a thing or two about X's and O's.

READ MORE: Julio Jones' Rocky Start in Tennessee Continues

However, Smith has been lauded by his players for his man-management skills. Throughout training camp, veterans and young players alike have spoken often of Smith's honest and open approach about what he expects of each of them.

That he has a serious side as well as a charismatic side has earned him points with players and the local media alike.

Jason Sudeikis plays the title character in the show, and like Sudeikis' Lasso, Smith's Falcons are predictably struggling in his first season with the team.

But we’ll argue Smith, like Lasso, should get the time he needs to prove that he can take a team from a bad situation and make them competitive again.

“Ted Lasso” is filmed in south London at the home of Crystal Palace FC. The Falcons, as it happens, play Washington this Sunday then head to London next week to take on the New York Jets.

Could a field trip to Selhurst Park Stadium, the home of “Ted Lasso” be in the cards?