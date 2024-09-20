Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Key Weapon Returns to Full Practice, EDGE Limited
The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their second injury report of the week leading into Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Falcons outside linebacker James Smith-Williams was limited in practice Thursday, the second consecutive day he hasn't been a full participant. Smith-Williams, who has played half of Atlanta's defensive snaps thus far, is battling a hip injury.
But apart from Smith-Williams, the Falcons are in good shape injury wise.
Running back Tyler Allgeier, who was limited with a hip ailment Wednesday, participated fully Thursday. The same is true for cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., who missed the first two games with a groin injury.
"Hamilton appears to be healthy," Morris said Wednesday. "So, we’ll see what he’s got going on this week."
Allgeier, meanwhile, is coming off a productive outing in Monday night's 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The third-year runner totaled nine carries for 53 yards while adding one reception for 12 yards.
Morris noted he liked the balance between Allgeier and fellow running back Bijan Robinson, who turned 14 carries into 97 yards. The Falcons finished with a combined 28 attempts for 152 yards.
Yet for as valuable as Allgeier proved to be as a runner, he's been similarly impactful on special teams. Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams pointed to a punt return after Atlanta's opening drive, during which Allgeier set the edge and forced Eagles returner Britain Covey back inside, where linebacker Troy Andersen made the tackle.
"We see Tyler as a football player and somebody who can help us because he's strong, he's fast, he's smart, he can play well in space, he's physical," Williams said. "He has all the attributes to be a dynamic special teams player."
And after participating fully Thursday, Allgeier -- along with Hamilton -- appears poised to help Atlanta improve to 2-1 when it faces Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.