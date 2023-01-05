Falcons Injury Report: LG Elijah Wilkinson Back at Practice?

Elijah Wilkinson missed last week's game for the Atlanta Falcons. Will he return for the season finale?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for their season finale Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There's very little to play for in the final game of the season with the Falcons already eliminated from playoff contention and the Bucs clinching the NFC South last week in their win against the Carolina Panthers.

However, for some, it's their final chance to showcase their skills before free agency comes along in the spring. That's the case for left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who has started nine games for the Falcons this season.

Wilkinson missed last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury, and that same ailment limited him in Wednesday's practice. Should Wilkinson have to miss another game, Matt Hennessy is the likeliest candidate to take his place.

Tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks was also limited in practice as he goes through the NFL's concussion protocol.

Running back Avery Williams, who has been dealing with a foot injury, was a full go.

The only player who did not practice Wednesday was veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who had administered scheduled rest.

The Falcons host the Bucs at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium to close out the 2022 season.

