Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: TE Kyle Pitts Limited but 'Ready to Go'
As the Atlanta Falcons grow closer to kicking off the regular season Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they'll do so with injury questions surrounding a pair of starters.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said in his press conference Wednesday that tight end Kyle Pitts and linebacker Nate Landman were both limited in practice.
"Other than that, we are fully healthy," Morris said.
Landman was also limited in Monday's practice, and Morris initially forecasted Landman doing a little bit more Wednesday, but it ultimately proved unfruitful. Landman, who's expected to play significant snaps next to Kaden Elliss has been dealing with his quad injury for over two weeks.
Pitts, similarly, had a hamstring injury occur "a couple weeks ago," Morris said, but the Falcons are unconcerned about the star tight end's long-term prognosis.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
"Went out there and practiced the other day for us and did a really good job," Morris said. "Just trying to be transparent about all that stuff -- we've had issues like that around here before. [The hamstring] really hadn't affected him too much.
"He's been out there practicing, doing just about everything, and ready to go."
Morris alluded to Atlanta violating the NFL's policy for reporting player injuries last season, when the Falcons failed to note starting running back Bijan Robinson was battling an illness that ultimately led him to play just 11 snaps and take only one carry in a Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Falcons, led by then-head coach Arthur Smith, were fined $75,000 for the infraction.
In other transparent injury conversations, Morris confirmed Atlanta has no worries about quarterback Kirk Cousins, who suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8 last season.
"He's been full go for a while now," Morris said. "Once training camp started, he's been full go. I wouldn't send him out there limited against the Pittsburgh Steelers."
The Falcons -- with Cousins and Pitts, but perhaps not Landman -- will begin the season at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.