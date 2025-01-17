Falcons Interview Packers Coach for Defensive Coordinator Opening
The Atlanta Falcons hadn't broken from mainstream names in their defensive coordinator search -- until Thursday.
Atlanta announced in a press release Thursday night it virtually interviewed Green Bay Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley for its vacant defensive coordinator position. The role opened when the Falcons fired Jimmy Lake on Jan. 11 after one season.
Ansley is the fourth interview Atlanta's had for Lake's replacement, joining former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, University of Michigan defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale and former New York Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
The Falcons are also scheduled to interview former Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks next week.
Like the other interviewees, Ansley has coordinator experience at the NFL level -- but with a catch. Before joining the Packers, Ansley served as the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator in 2023, though head coach Brandon Staley called plays before his firing in Week 15. The unit ranked 24th in scoring, 28th in total yards allowed and 21st in takeaways.
Ansley took over play-calling responsibilities for the final three weeks of the 2023 season, facing the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos and Chiefs each started quarterbacks who are now backups in Jarrett Stidham and Blaine Gabbert, respectively.
The Chargers allowed 309 yards per game and 17.7 points per game during Ansley's tenure calling plays.
Prior to taking over at defensive coordinator, Ansley had extensive experience as a defensive backs coach. He held the role at Hampton University from 2005-09, the University of Tennessee in 2012, the University of Kentucky from 2013-15, the University of Alabama from 2016-17, in 2018 with the Oakland Raiders, from 2019-20 at Tennessee again and from 2021-22 with the Chargers.
He also served as the Volunteers' defensive coordinator in 2019-20.
The 43-year-old Ansley, who hails from Tallassee, Ala., played collegiately at Troy University, collecting 19 interceptions across four years at defensive back.
Atlanta's interview process for a new defensive coordinator remains ongoing.