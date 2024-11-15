Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, WR Darnell Mooney Battling 'Natural Soreness'
When the Atlanta Falcons revealed their estimated injury report from Wednesday's walkthrough practice, eyes shifted.
For one, the list included 16 players, making it the longest Atlanta's had this season. But perhaps more head turning was the inclusion of starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is fighting right elbow and right shoulder injuries.
Atlanta received better news in that regard Thursday, as Cousins participated fully in the week's first official practice -- but heads continued moving due to another name added to the list: receiver Darnell Mooney.
Labeled as having an Achilles injury, Mooney was limited Thursday. Speculation arose surrounding his status.
However, all speculation quelled Friday, as the Falcons delivered their official game status report and neither Cousins nor Mooney were listed, meaning both will play Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Each participated fully in Friday's practice.
[RELATED: Falcons Lose 8 Players to Injury, Shorthanded at Broncos]
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday that Cousins and Mooney are battling "natural soreness" that arises two-plus months of playing in the NFL.
Still, the two will suit up in Denver -- and Cousins said Wednesday he's excited to connect with Mooney more than the two already have.
"I walk away from the first 10 games and say, ‘I wish we had done more. I wish he had done more. I could have helped him be more productive,’" Cousins said. "I think he's played great, but I think there's more to go get, and that's not on him.
"It's more on us as a team or me as a quarterback to give him those opportunities. But, love what he's done for us."
Mooney has caught 46 passes for 684 yards and five touchdowns this season while Cousins has completed 68.2% of his attempts for 2,634 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Falcons (6-4) face the Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.