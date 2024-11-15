Falcons Lose 8 Players to Injury, Shorthanded at Broncos
The Atlanta Falcons will be without eight players for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
Atlanta's secondary will be noticeably thin, as starting cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), starting nickel Dee Alford (hamstring) and backup nickel Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral) will not play Sunday.
The Falcons also ruled out defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham (pectoral), defensive end James Smith-Williams (tibia), tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) and a pair of linebackers in Troy Andersen (knee) and JD Bertrand (concussion). Andersen, who was limited, was the only one of the eight who practiced Friday.
Bertrand has now missed three consecutive games. Andersen, who missed five games from Week 5 through Week 10, reaggravated the injury that cost him over a month. The other injuries came during Atlanta's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 10.
Despite the plethora of absences, the Falcons, who had 18 players on their injury report after Thursday's practice, received positive developments on several key players.
Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins (right elbow, right shoulder) is not on the official game report for Sunday, meaning he's been cleared to play. The same is true for receiver Drake London (hip), right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) and receiver Darnell Mooney (Achilles).
Regarding Cousins and Mooney, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday both players are battling "normal soreness" but will be fine to play.
Elsewhere, starting center Drew Dalman will make his return to action Sunday. Dalman has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Atlanta released backup center Matt Hennessy on Thursday, which was an encouraging sign for Dalman's progress. Dalman is not on the game report entering Sunday.
Ryan Neuzil, who's started at center each of the past seven games, will return to his spot as Dalman's backup.
The Falcons (6-4) and Broncos (5-5) are set to kickoff at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.