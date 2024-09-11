Atlanta Falcons Legend Matt Ryan Speaks Out on Kirk Cousins Debut
The Atlanta Falcons had one of the best NFL offseasons ‘on paper,’ adding many critical players at pivotal positions. Leading the list was former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who became the highest-paid Falcon in team history.
With one of the league’s more improved rosters heading into last Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the anticipation and hype leading into the team’s home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, was second to none.
After not seeing quality quarterback play since a certain quarterback’s departure after the 2021 season, the offense fell flat in an 18-10 loss, raising concerns amongst fans and media pundits regarding Kirk Cousins. Are they preemptive?
A reliable and battle-tested source chimed in on the veteran’s debut.
On Monday, NFL on CBS’ newest commentator and Falcons legend Matt Ryan joined CBS’ Mike Renner and former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long and spoke out on what he saw in the team’s new starter, Cousins. While some have quickly criticized the Falcons' new signal caller, Ryan understands that chemistry and results take time, especially with a new playcaller.
He had the following to say when asked what he thought of ‘Captain Kirk’s’ performance.
“I thought not only him but the entire offense looked out of sync. These guys did not play much in the preseason. The problem is going against Pittsburgh’s defense in Week 1. You have a first-time play-caller in Zac Robinson, I think, who’s still getting a feel for the talent around him,” Ryan said.
Ryan had this to say when asked how to smooth things over in the offense moving forward.
“That offensive line, to me, is best when they are running the football. When they are effectively running the football, they can get into that play-action passing, which they didn’t do much yesterday (Sunday). When you are playing against a defensive line like that, and they know you are gonna drop back, you don’t stand a chance. They need to run the football, and I am sure they are in there today looking at the film.”
In Week 1, the Falcons only ran one play under center throughout the game and didn't attempt a play-action pass.
On Sunday, the offense only had 22 rushing attempts and averaged four yards per carry. Bijan Robinson averaged 3.8 yards per carry, and Tyler Allgeier averaged seven on three attempts. The rushing attack could have been utilized more, given the effectiveness of both backs and a quarterback who was getting back into the mix.
But the Falcons fell behind, and they were entirely-too predictable.
Regarding Cousins’s health, the former 2016 MVP said this about recovering from injury, not just physically but mentally.
“I think about it from the player's perspective if you are 100% healthy. Mentally, you aren’t all the way there. I think that first game for Kirk coming off that injury was good. You kinda want to see where he is at today and tomorrow, but him getting out there and going through it is huge," Ryan said.
Above all, Ryan states there is little to worry about with the team’s offense moving forward.
“This is a veteran player; he’s got this database of playing well and rebounding from adversity. I think he gets it going in the right direction, and I am not overly concerned here. I know everyone wants to overreact and panic about performances in Week 1 – but there are still 16 games to go.”