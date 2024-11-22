Matt Judon Headlines Falcons' Biggest Bye Week Disappointments
The Atlanta Falcons have, by in large, met expectations through the first 11 games of the season.
Atlanta enters its bye week at 6-5 and with a 1.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Falcons, with six games remaining, have a clear path to their first playoff berth in six years.
Yet as Atlanta reflects on its season thus far, it'll find several areas of underperformance. Here are three ...
OLB Matt Judon
The Falcons have long battled pass rush problems. That's far from a new development. They were better in 2023, collecting more sacks (42) than the previous two years combined (39).
But Atlanta lost its leading sack artists in free agency, as Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell joined the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, respectively. The Falcons subsequently needed to restock their pass rush under new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.
So, in mid-August, the Falcons traded for Judon, a four-time Pro Bowler who missed all but four games with a torn bicep last season. Judon arrived in Atlanta with 32 sacks in his last 38 games, thought to be a safe bet to provide stability off the edge.
Instead, Judon has struggled. He's tied for the team lead in sacks, but he has only 2.5 this season. He's never had fewer than four in a season during his nine-year pro career, a streak that may be in doubt.
Judon failed to record a sack from Week 3 through Week 10, and he hit the opposing quarterback just once during that time span. Thought to be a solution, Judon's inactivity has been a central part in Atlanta's pass rushing problem.
Blitz Package Creativity
Over the summer, the Falcons' defense had a vast array of simulated pressures that proved effective not only against Atlanta's offense, but also the Dolphins during joint practices.
There were blitzes from cornerbacks and safeties. There were double-mug looks on the line of scrimmage, with linebackers occupying the gaps on both sides of the center's helmet. There were plenty of stunts.
The Falcons have tried incorporating some of these. They'll occasionally blitz corners. They walk their linebackers up to the ball. They still run stunts. But the effectiveness of their simulated pressures has severely dropped.
Between Lake and head coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons have a pair of long-tenured defensive minds. They're just struggling to find ways to manufacture pressure on a unit that appears to lack the pieces to create it on their own.
Rookie Class
When the Falcons drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in April, the class immediately became one geared toward the future. However, Atlanta's draft class was comprised solely of players who spent at least four years in college, which should net at least some initial return.
The Falcons have received little.
[RELATED: Grading Falcons Rookies at Bye Week: What's Michael Penix Jr. Earn?]
Penix and a pair of sixth-round rookies in running back Jase McClellan and receiver Casey Washington have only played offensively in fourth quarter mop-up duty.
Second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was a healthy scratch the first four games, cracked the rotation for the next four and then landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus didn't debut until Week 11 against the Denver Broncos.
Third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice tore his ACL in the preseason opener at the Miami Dolphins. Sixth-round defensive tackle Zion Logue didn't make the 53-man roster out of training camp and was signed off Atlanta's practice squad Oct. 1 by the Buffalo Bills.
The Falcons' most productive rookie has been fifth-round linebacker JD Bertrand, who played in each of the first eight games before suffering a concussion. He's collected 10 tackles while playing 74% of Atlanta's special teams snaps and at times seeing defensive action in place of injured starters Troy Andersen and Nate Landman.
The success of Atlanta's 2024 draft class will ultimately be dictated by Penix's future, and he's shown promise frequently since arriving for rookie minicamp in May -- but the group has done little to help the present as the Falcons try to reach the postseason.