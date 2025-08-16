Atlanta Falcons’ Offense Struggles, Pass Rush Takes Step Back in PFF Grades
The Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Tennessee Titans on Friday in their second game of preseason action. Atlanta lost 23-20, and the offense struggled. The Falcons had just one player with a 90.0 or higher: wide receiver David Sills with a 90.8. In just six snaps, Sills recorded two catches for 13 yards.
Of Atlanta’s 5 highest graded players, once again, four were on the defensive side of the ball: wide receiver David Sills (90.8), defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr (89.5), cornerback Dee Alford (82.6), edge Arnold Ebiketie (79.0) and linebacker Nick Kubitz (78.6).
Last week, Ebiketie was named PFF’s player of the game in Atlanta’s matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Of Atlanta’s five lowest graded players, four were also on the defensive side of the ball: cornerback Mike Ford (33.6), right tackle Jordan Williams (35.5), linebacker JD Bertrand (36.4), defensive lineman Kentavius Street (38.3) and cornerback Lamar Jackson (42.3).
Bad news for Ford, who has been Atlanta’s lowest graded player in back-to-back games as he fights to snag a roster spot.
Bertrand was taken by Atlanta in the 5th round of the 2024 NFL draft. Atlanta’s 2024 draft class is made up of players who did not contribute much last season, but Atlanta expects them to contribute this upcoming season.
Bertrand is credited by PFF for giving up 35 yards, 20 of which came after the catch. Bertrand has struggled in camp. However, he has been given difficult tasks such as covering running back Bijan Robinson out of the backfield. However, it is not good to see him continue to struggle during the preseason.
Rookie grades are as follows: running back Nate Carter (71.9), edge James Pearce Jr (68.7), and Billy Bowman Jr (66.1). Xavier Watts (55.3) and Nick Nash (50.4). Bowman saw his grade go up from a 59.7 in the first game to a 66.1.
His run defense grade also showed improvement, from 50.1 to 61.1. Watt's overall grade took a slight hit from 57.3 to 55.3, but his run defense went up from 60.0 to 64.1. Pearce’s grade also took a hit from a 75.1 to a 68.7. However, his raw stats went up from three pressures in Week 1 to four (a game high) in Week 2.
Pearce’s pressure off the edge forced Cam Ward's interception. While Pearce has yet to record a sack during the preseason, he has an incedible 21.1% pass rush win rate.
Other notable grades include edge Zach Harrison (72.3), defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (68.5), outside linebacker Bralen Trice (67.4) and defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (53.3).
Harrison was Atlanta’s 7th-highest graded defender and recorded one hurry and one hit in 23 defensive snaps. Trice finally saw the field again since last year, and recorded no pressures; however, his 75.2 run defense grade was the second highest on the team.
Atlanta’s offensive product was better than it was in Week 1. However, it still struggled. The defense took a step back, as the pass rush did not look nearly as good as it had against the Lions.