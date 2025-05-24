Falcons Owner Arthur Blank on Colts' Jim Irsay's Death: 'Deepest Condolences'
A unique 2005 preseason game in Tokyo now means so much more to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.
The Falcons beat the Indianapolis Colts, 27-21, but off the field, Blank learned more about Colts owner Jim Irsay and Irsay's family. Blank was only three-and-a-half years into his ownership tenure, and Irsay offered a glimpse into what made him one of the NFL's players' most-liked owners.
"I got to know Jim and his family well early in my ownership when our teams played in the American Bowl in Japan in 2005," Blank said Wednesday in a release. "And spending that quality time with him, I saw firsthand how much he cared about his players, staff and family."
Irsay died in his sleep Wednesday at 65 years old.
"The Colts and Irsay family have lost a passionate soul in Jim Irsay, and the NFL has lost a great owner who always spoke from his heart on what he believed to be the right thing for the league and the game," Blank said in the statement. "He was raised in our game, and I always appreciated his commitment to it and truly enjoyed serving on various committees with him.
"I also have deep respect and admiration for how he cared for others and tried to do his part to help, especially those who struggle with mental health issues."
Irsay, whose father, Robert, owned the team in Baltimore and took it to Indianapolis, was named the Colts' general manager as a 24-year-old. After a decade in that role, Irsay moved into a financial position in the front office, and in 1996, he became the Colts' owner.
Nearly three decades later, Irsay's resume shows a 257-194-1 record, a Super Bowl ring and an indelible impact on thousands of players, coaches and staff members -- both inside and outside Indianapolis.
"On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons, I extend our deepest condolences to Jim’s family and friends and Colts fans everywhere," Blank said. "Jim leaves a prominent legacy, and he will be deeply missed."