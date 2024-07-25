Falcons Medically Clear QB Kirk Cousins for Training Camp
It would have been exciting for Atlanta Falcons fans to see rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. receive significant repetitions with the first-team offense at training camp. But the team had news Thursday that should excite fans even more.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters that free-agent signee and quarterback Kirk Cousins has been fully medically cleared to participant in training camp.
"You feel comfortable with that and moving forward and doing some of those things," Morris said of Cousins. "Obviously, some of his limitations will come in our individual drills, some of our movement -- making sure we don't wear him out to the point that we want to get all the team reps with him.
"He's fired up. The team is fired up. The limitations for him, you won't notice either. Those will just be our own modifications that we do, just being smart."
Cousins is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the middle of last season. He missed the final nine games of the 2023 season with his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.
The Falcons then signed Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million contract in March.
Cousins brings big expectations to Atlanta. The Falcons have amassed a talented group of offensive weapons the past few years but have been unable to take full advantage of those stars in large part because of quarterback play.
Cousins has thrown for 4,000 yards seven times in his 12-year NFL career. In fact, Cousins has only failed to reach 4,000 passing yards once in a season where he started at least 15 games.
In 2023, he had 2,331 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in just eight starts. Cousins also posted a 69.5% completion percentage and 7.5 yards per pass last year.
During his last full year as a starter in 2022, Cousins led the league with 8 fourth-quarter comebacks and 8 game-winning drives.
The fact Cousins is already healthy bodes well for the Falcons' high 2024 expectations.