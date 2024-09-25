Atlanta Falcons Rookie Class Has Been NFL's Least Productive
When Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker J.D. Bertrand played his one and only defensive snap of Sunday night's 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the moment marked more than just Bertrand's first professional action beyond special teams.
It was also the first snap on either offense or defense by a Falcons rookie this season. Entering the night, Atlanta was the only team in the NFL without having a rookie take a snap on either side of the line of scrimmage.
The Falcons' eight-man draft class has made little impact through the first three weeks. Bertrand, a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, has been on the field for 87% of Atlanta's special teams snaps, but he's largely the only rookie with a consistent on-field role.
Sixth-round receiver Casey Washington was a healthy scratch in Week 1 but has been active each of the past two games. After not playing in Week 2, Washington made his debut against Kansas City, playing a pair of snaps on special teams.
Bertrand and Washington are the only Falcons who have played during the regular season.
Context, of course, is important.
Atlanta's first-round pick, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., is the team's prospective franchise signal caller but is waiting in the wings behind four-time Pro Bowl passer Kirk Cousins. Penix wasn't expected to play much entering the year but is firmly entrenched as the team's backup.
The Falcons also suffered injury misfortune to third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice, who tore his ACL in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. Trice figured to have an early-downs role while factoring into Atlanta's pressure packages to the tune of around 10-to-15 snaps per game.
In essence, two of the Falcons' first three picks are in unique circumstances that warrant patience -- but the other six are in normal rookie environments.
Second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who Atlanta traded up eight spots to select at No. 35 overall, has been a healthy scratch in each of the team's first three games. Falcons head coach Ruke Orhorhoro cited depth on the defensive line as the primary reason.
"Ruke's done a great job in practice of really potentially have an opportunity to crack the lineup at some point," Morris said last week. "I'm not sure when that's going to happen. I've been really pleased with his practice habits, I've been really pleased with the way the guy's going about his business.
"He just happens to be surrounded by a bunch of vets right now that are actually really intently doing a good job for us."
In three preseason games, Orhorhoro totaled three tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack while providing a glimpse of his long-term upside -- yet he hasn't had a chance to show similar tools in the regular season.
The same is true for fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, who's also been a healthy scratch in each of the first three games. Dorlus collected four tackles in the preseason, and after spending much of the summer working with the second-team defense, his inactive status isn't necessarily surprising.
But Dorlus arrived in Atlanta with a legitimate chance to outplay his draft slot early. He was one of college football's premiere havoc-wreakers last season at Oregon, ranking No. 15 nation-wide with 35 pressures.
Now, Dorlus finds himself searching for an opportunity -- one that doesn't appear overly close to coming together.
Bertrand has been the Falcons' most productive rookie. He has two tackles -- one solo, one assisted -- in 63 total snaps, with 62 coming on special teams.
Atlanta is thin at linebacker with starter Nate Landman on injured reserve, which cracked open the door for Bertrand to play his lone defensive snap, but the Falcons don't seem interested in expanding his role much more.
Apart from Washington, the Falcons' other two sixth-round picks -- running back Jase McClellan and defensive tackle Zion Logue -- are still trying to find their footing.
McClellan, who missed rookie minicamp and OTAs with an undisclosed pre-draft injury, beat out Carlos Washington Jr. for the final running back spot on Atlanta's 53-man roster, but McClellan hasn't yet been active on gameday.
Logue, meanwhile, was released after the preseason finale and currently resides on the Falcons' practice squad.
Thus, of Atlanta's eight rookie draft picks, only three have been given helmets on gamedays, with two having taken the field.
But the Falcons' 2024 draft class ultimately won't be evaluated based on the frequency of playing time through three weeks. If Penix hits, little else matters -- though for a Falcons defense with just three sacks in as many games, Orhorhoro and Dorlus finding a role this year would be a welcomed development.