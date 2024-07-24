Atlanta Falcons Safety Jessie Bates III Checks in on NFL Top 100 List
The Atlanta Falcons kick off training camp tomorrow in Flowery Branch, Ga. Many media and fans are focused on newcomers to the team, such as veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and rookie quarterback and 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.
However, NFL Films and the players have nominated the Falcons’ best defensive player as the 74th-best player in the league after not being part of the illustrious list in 2023.
He will most likely be their highest-rated player for Atlanta, especially considering All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins have already been nominated in the 80s on the list. With him being the team’s lifeblood in the secondary, Bates III is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, featuring many feats and accomplishments.
In 2023, he had the best season of his career with now Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Per Pro Football Focus, he was the second highest-rated safety in the NFL behind Tampa Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Additionally, he was the second-best safety in coverage behind New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney. Since joining the Falcons, he has been well worth the big free agent contract he received and is an actual ‘lead by example’ caliber of leader in the secondary and on the team with his play.
Heading into the new season, Bates III is on a mission to lead the team to having a top-five NFL defense by any means necessary.
"Our goal for 2024 as a defense is to be top five in every single category," Bates said during OTAs. "That's the goal." Additionally, he believes with an offense that should be able to put up points at will, they will become a more opportunistic unit.
"Having an elite quarterback like Kirk, we're going to put some points on the board," Bates told Falcons on SI. "So, being able to defend the lead and take over a game as a defense is something we'll continue to harp on and get better at."
His ranking above three-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick at the position is noteworthy. It shows the type of player he is becoming at just 27 years old, just entering the sweet spot of his prime.