Why Did Falcons vs. Seahawks Pause During 4th Quarter?

Here's something you don't see or hear everyday.

A drone has delayed the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks after noises are affecting the operations of the game from continuing.

The delay began with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter and both teams had to clear the field as a precaution. The Falcons were six plays into a drive that could possible seal them their first victory of the season, but the teams have to wait.

The drone came from the Washington Huskies athletic department and "went rogue," according to the FOX broadcast.

The delay in the game proved to work against the Falcons. Three plays after the game paused, quarterback Marcus Mariota fumbled the ball and the Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu recovered it.

Should the Falcons cough up their 27-23 lead, the drone delay will likely spark some controversy in the loss. Atlanta trailed at halftime 20-17, but the Falcons retook the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a 14-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Drake London from Mariota.

The Falcons have been powered on offense today by running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who has run for a career-high 131 yards. The mark beats Patterson's old career-high of 120 yards, which he set during the season opener two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons lead 27-23 late in the fourth quarter.

