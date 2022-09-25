Skip to main content

Falcons vs. Seahawks Week 3 - Live Game Log

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date on Sunday's Week 3 contest between Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons and Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks.

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) will travel to Lumen Field for a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (1-1).

The Falcons are coming off a narrow 31-27 defeat on the road to the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams after coming back from a 28-3 third quarter deficit. Atlanta's two losses are by a combined five points.

One key goal for the Falcons will be getting Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts more involved in the offense. Through two games, Pitts has just four receptions for 38 yards.

Seattle won its home opener in dramatic fashion, beating the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos 17-16 after a late missed field goal. However, the Seahawks couldn't carry the momentum on the road, as they lost 27-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

The Seahawks' offense hasn't scored a point in six quarters, as its lone touchdown against the 49ers came on a blocked field goal. Entering Week 3, Seattle is averaging the second-fewest yards per game.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m.

Here's a look at the inactives ...

Falcons:

OG Elijah Wilkinson

WR Damiere Byrd

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

LB Quinton Bell

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Seahawks:

CB Artie Burns

CB Sidney Jones IV

CB Justin Coleman

FS Joey Blount

OL Jake Curhan

WR Dareke Young

DE Shelby Harris

Check back here for live updates, scores and drive-by-drive coverage on Falcon Report.

The Falcons have won the toss and deferred. The Seahawks will start with the ball.

First Quarter

Bradley Pinion's kickoff sails through the back of the endzone and the Seahawks will start at their own 25.

Three jump cuts by Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny gets Seattle 10 yards and a first down. Smith hits receiver Tyler Lockett for a gain of five before Penny picks up another 10 for a first down.

Penny's strong drive continues, as he gets 15 more. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker is in for Seattle - he gets a reception on his first snap, gaining three. The following play, Walker slipped and lost two yards, with linebacker Rashaan Evans getting home for Atlanta.

