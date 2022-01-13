Can New Falcons Linebacker Ejiofor Help Atlanta Pass Rush?

The Falcons continue to look for help on defense by signing Duke Ejiofor

The Atlanta Falcons continue to add players to their offseason roster with the addition of former Houston Texans outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor.

Ejiofor is listed at 6'4 and 255 pounds and will compete for the role of outside linebacker/edge. Dante Fowler registered 4.5 sacks for Atlanta last season, while the other starter Steven Means recorded zero. The Falcons' pass rush ranked last in the NFL.

Ejiofor was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Falcons and was originally a sixth-round draft choice by the Texans out of Wake Forest in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He played in 12 games as a rookie and recorded his first and only sack in his debut.

Ejiofor's career was derailed before it could continue to develop, as he suffered a torn ACL prior to the 2019 season and was placed on injured reserve, missing the entire season.

He had another ACL tear in August of 2020 and missed the entire season again. He was then waived by the Texans prior to the 2021 season after failing his physical.

Ejiofor played in 38 games at Wake Forest and had 23.5 sacks, good for third all-time for the Demon Deacons. He had 10.5 sacks and an interception his junior season.

He is the 19th player to have been signed to a reserve/future contract this week as the Falcons can carry a maximum of 90 players during the offseason.

As the Falcons continue to look for ways to improve on both sides of the ball, Ejiofor figures to be one of those pieces, assuming he can remain healthy. The Atlanta Falcons have also signed cornerback Corey Ballentine.