Atlanta Falcons Spot in The Athletic's Power Rankings Leaves Room for Improvement
While the minutes tick down to the start of the free agency period in March where exactly do the Atlanta Falcons sit with regards to the NFL power structure? After jumping out to a strong 6-3 start, the team fell completely apart, finishing a disappointing 8-9.
The Falcons have some big offseason decisions to make and not a lot to work with relative to other teams when it comes to draft picks and free agency dollars.
Thankfully for the Falcons, the starting quarterback won’t be a hole they’ll try to fill. It may have come a year sooner than expected, but Michael Penix Jr. is the unquestioned starter heading into 2025. The big questions come on defense (and salary cap management).
Lower Medium
The Athletic's Josh Kendall broke down every team in his early 2025 power rankings after the Super Bowl. Ironically, the Falcons gave the Chiefs a scare and defeated the Eagles in Philadelphia. Anyway, Kendall awarded Atlanta the 19th spot. 19 remains second in the NFC South behind No. 11 Tampa Bay and ahead of No. 25 New Orleans and No. 27 Carolina.
The theme of his power rankings was what’s new since the end of the regular season. While Kirk Cousins drama isn’t now, Cousins hit radio row to build back his reputation ahead of his inevitable departure.
"The veteran quarterback has had a bumpy road in Atlanta,” wrote Kendall on The Athletic. “First, his introductory news conference resulted in a tampering investigation that cost the team a fifth-round pick. Then, the Falcons blindsided him by drafting Michael Penix Jr. eighth. Then, the Falcons benched Cousins in favor of Penix with three games left in the regular season.
“Finally, last week Cousins said he was hampered by shoulder and elbow injuries through the second half of the season after maintaining throughout the season that he was healthy. If this ends up being Cousins’ only year in Atlanta, it will go down as an eventful one.”
Outlook
Considering how the Atlanta Falcons ended last season, anything positive remains a laudable improvement. Jimmy Lake and his passive-prevent defense is now gone. Jeff Ulbrich brings hope and change to a defense, although talented, grossly underachieved. Now, the team will address their needs via free agency and the draft.
Most importantly, Michael Penix starts the season as the unquestioned number one quarterback. Whether he rises or falls will likely determine the fate of the Falcons, head coach Raheem Morris, and general manager Terry Fontenot.
For one half of a season, the Atlanta Falcons stood neck and neck with the better teams in the NFC. The goal for 2025 remains to improve and finish the season as strongly as they start.