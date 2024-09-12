Atlanta Falcons Starting Defender Out of Practice Before Philadelphia Eagles Game
When the Atlanta Falcons begin practice Wednesday afternoon at IBM Performance Field, they will do so without starting linebacker Nate Landman.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said in his press conference Wednesday afternoon in Flowery Branch that Landman will miss Wednesday's practice with an injury. It's "similar" to the quad ailment that cost Landman a handful of practices at the tail end of training camp.
"Other than that, we're as normal as we've been," Morris said of the Falcons' injury report.
Landman rose from 2022 undrafted free agent to 14-game starter last season, logging 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks across 16 games. He took over next to Kaden Elliss after Troy Andersen sustained a season-ending pectoral injury.
In last Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Landman drew the start and played 37 defensive snaps to Andersen's 31. Landman finished the game with seven tackles while Andersen logged five.
Elliss led all tacklers with nine and played all 68 defensive snaps. Atlanta often rotated Andersen and Landman depending on down and distance and the plan of defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, with Andersen playing passing downs and Landman taking the field on rushing plays.
Atlanta only carries four linebackers -- the fourth is fifth-round rookie J.D. Bertrand, who played 23 special teams snaps (92 percent of the total) in his NFL debut but didn't receive any defensive action.
But if Landman can't play, Bertrand may get his first taste of playing linebacker in a regular season game -- but that answer remains to be seen as Atlanta prepares for its 8:15 p.m. kickoff Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.