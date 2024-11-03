Falcons Stock Report: Risers, Fallers After Win vs. Cowboys
The Atlanta Falcons are rolling, as their 27-21 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium marking their fifth win in the last six games.
After a 1-2 start, the Falcons are 6-3 -- along with 4-0 in the NFC South -- and in control of their own playoff destiny.
Here's a look at the Falcons' stock report, with who's rising and falling after a crucial home win ...
Stock Up
The Coaching Staff
Give flowers to Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.
The Falcons have won seven games each of the past three seasons and five of the last six years. Morris, from his culture-aiding charisma to his player-drawing reputation, has helped flipped the script in 10 months.
His fourth down aggression netted the Falcons a touchdown, as quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver Darnell Mooney for a 36-yard score that ultimately proved crucial in a 6-point victory. Cousins attributed Atlanta's different culture and, at least partially, its fourth down success to Morris.
Robinson, meanwhile, drew praise from Morris for calling another strong game. The Falcons punted five times, but they averaged 5.5 yards per play and scored four touchdowns in a seven-drive stretch during the middle of Sunday's game that helped make Atlanta's lead insurmountable.
And Lake, after much criticism surrounding a softer approach and lack of pass rush, had his best performance of the season. The Cowboys totaled 378 net yards and rushed for a season-high 137 yards, but the Falcons forced three punts and four turnovers on downs.
Dallas went just 3-of-13 on third down and 1-of-5 on fourth down.
Pass Rush -- and a variety of contributors
The Falcons had a league-low six sacks entering Sunday. They had three alone against the Cowboys to go along with eight quarterback hits.
Morris pointed to new life on Atlanta's pass rush, as outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone played his first defensive action of the season Sunday and defensive tackle Kentavius Street was active for the first time since Week 4.
Neither Malone nor Street recorded any sacks or tackles for loss, though Malone had a pair of tackles. However, outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie came to life, registering three quarterback hits and one sack. Linebacker Kaden Elliss had the same numbers.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett added one sack, while fellow defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham secured a quarterback hit.
The Cowboys trailed for the entire second half and were forced into obvious passing situations, making Atlanta's life easier -- but unlike weeks past, the Falcons capitalized, delivering their best pass rushing performance this season.
RB Bijan Robinson
Atlanta's playmaking young runner had his fourth consecutive day with over 100 yards from scrimmage, rushing 19 times for 86 yards while catching a team-high seven passes for 59 yards.
Robinson accounted for 145 scrimmage yards, 46.8% of Atlanta's 310-yard output.
Stock Down
Team Health
The Falcons ruled out a pair of stars due to injuries, as receiver Drake London suffered a hip pointer on his nine-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett strained his Achilles during the third quarter.
Jarrett's exit was ruled a precaution, but Morris had no update on either player's status postgame.
TE Kyle Pitts
After a strong month of October during which he made 21 receptions for 314 yards and two scores, Pitts saw only one target in Sunday's game. He caught it for a nine-yard gain, but failed to record any other stats.
Pitts also lost a pass blocking snap to Cowboys pass rusher Carl Lawson, who strip sacked Cousins and forced Atlanta's lone turnover.
Special Teams
There were highs and lows for special teams coordinator Marquice Williams' unit.
Falcons return specialist Avery Williams opted not to catch a punt around his own 10-yard line, instead letting the ball hit the turf and bounce toward the goal line. The Cowboys downed the ball at the 1-yard line, putting Atlanta's offense behind the 8-ball.
Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin had a pair of long punt returns, including gains of 16 and 18 yards.
Still, the unit had a few positives, as jammer Natrone Brooks knocked down Cowboys punter Bryan Anger's pass on a fake, and Pitts jumped on kicker Brandon Aubrey's onside kick try late in the fourth quarter, effectively sealing Atlanta's victory.