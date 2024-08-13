Falcons can Transform Secondary with One Phone Call
The Atlanta Falcons must address the safety position after DeMarcco Hellams is set to miss ‘significant time’ due to an injury in the team’s first preseason outing against the Miami Dolphins this past Saturday.
While Richie Grant is entering his fourth NFL season, the players behind him on the depth chart do not provide much peace of mind or experience. Free agent Justin Simmons is still available and visiting the Falcons this week, but if a deal cannot be struck the Falcons should look to Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons have already made one trade this year.
After trading quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore this past March, general managers Terry Fontenot and Monti Ossenfort already have a foundational-working relationship.
In the near future, the Falcons general manager may benefit from checking in on the potential availability of the Cardinals’ 28-year-old and two-time All-Pro safety.
Respected league-wide by his opponents and teammates alike, Baker is the heart and soul of the Cardinal's defense. However, the two sides are in a stalemate regarding the future. Considering Baker officially requested a trade about a year ago, it seems not everything has been resolved between Arizona management and him as he enters a contract year. The six-time Pro Bowler states that he is solely focused on the season and that his agent will do the talking.
He understands that the NFL is a business, and his general manager has remained relatively mum on his contract situation per Cardinals on SI.
“We’ve had a lot of discussions with Budda here over the last couple years,” Ossenfort said.
“And so I think we’re happy that we have Budda and we’ll see kinda what that means moving forward. But we love all the guys we got on the team right now — we’ll see how that shakes out with the 53 — but Budda certainly represents everything we want this team to be about. We’re excited to see how this season goes right now."
Baker is in a similar situation that Simmons found himself in with the Denver Broncos - one-year left of a high-non-guaranteed salary. The Cardinals can move on from Baker and get $10-million-plus in cap relief if they don't think they can work out a new deal.
Any more the Falcons would make would involve a new deal as well, at the very least, the Cardinals taking on some of his 2024 salary. However, the Falcons don't want to find themselves in a Haason Reddick situation of trading for a disgruntled player, only to have him remain disgruntled.
Pairing two All-Pro’s in the team’s secondary could be the difference in whether the team will make the playoffs. The Falcons have options but have been reluctant to add to the secondary this offseason.
Hellams's injury may force their hand into acquiring an All-Pro. There's worse options.