Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Preview: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier Lead RBs
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have boasted a top-10 rushing offense each of the past two years, but differences exist entering 2024.
At the top, the Falcons replaced head coach Arthur Smith with Raheem Morris. New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, previously the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback coach, now has play-calling duties. Cordarrelle Patterson, who had 50 carries last year as the Falcons' No. 3 runner, departed for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.
Still, there's plenty of continuity. Atlanta returns its two leading rushers in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier and its entire starting offensive line. Running back coach Michael Pitre is also back in the fold this fall.
Expectations are high - and with Atlanta arriving for training camp July 24, FalconsSI is previewing each position group. To read the quarterback preview, click HERE.
Here's what to know about the Falcons' running back room entering the new season.
Depth Chart
1. Bijan Robinson
2. Tyler Allgeier
3. Avery Williams
4. Jase McClellan
5. Carlos Washington Jr.
6. Robert Burns
Biggest Questions
1. How is Bijan Robinson utilized?
The consensus - from Morris and both Bijan and Zac Robinson - has been the idea of using the 2023 first-round pick similar to how the San Francisco 49ers deploy star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Bijan had a stout rookie campaign, rushing for 976 yards and four touchdowns on 214 carries while adding 487 yards and four more scores on 58 catches - but he has his sights set on greater marks this year. Those numbers were good enough for 10th in total-yards-from scrimmage in the NFL.
The 22-year-old told Sports Illustrated before the Super Bowl he's targeting 2,000 rushing yards, and with the new staff, he appears to be a focal point.
"In as simple of a form as you can possibly make it, it’s ‘Get the ball to Bijan as much as you can in as many ideal situations that you possibly can,'" Morris said. "For him, he’s so talented. You don’t want to limit the things that he can do, but you also don’t want to water it down so much that he’s not doing anything that he can do great.
"When you get the ball in his hand, he makes people miss, he gets extra yards, he’s able to fight for extra yards, he breaks tackles, he’s fast, he’s explosive, he’s strong."
2. How does Allgeier's role shift in the new offense?
After setting a franchise rookie record with 1,035 rushing yards in 2022, Allgeier became the thunder to Robinson's lightning in 2023. It's a role the former fifth-round pick handled well, taking 186 carries for 683 yards and four touchdowns.
But the Falcons intend on becoming more pass-heavy than before with new quarterback Kirk Cousins, and if Robinson is going to be prioritized in the way the staff has suggested, Allgeier may see a smaller workload.
Allgeier told reporters during OTAs the new staff wanted him to work on his pass catching, and after hauling in 18 passes for 193 yards and a score last season, he has plenty to prove in 2024 - and may need to immerse himself as a pass catcher to remain a heavy part of the offense.
3. More snaps: McClellan or Williams?
Perhaps the biggest personnel change from last year to this year comes with Williams, who was on the roster but missed the season after tearing his ACL in the summer of 2023, and McClellan, a sixth-round pick in April's draft.
In OTAs and minicamp, Williams was Atlanta's top running back in the rotation behind Robinson and Allgeier, but McClellan missed the entire month of practice due to an undisclosed pre-draft injury.
Williams is expected to handle return duties for Atlanta, making him effectively a roster lock. McClellan's role is unclear - after all, he hasn't taken the field since being drafted - but the Falcons are fond of his four-down skill set and believe he can contribute.
Assuming McClellan returns for training camp as anticipated, the leader to be the Falcons' third runner will likely emerge during the team's three preseason contests rather than on the practice field.
Extracurriculars
While the Falcons' playbook is new, their rushing scheme won't be. Zac Robinson runs a wide-zone offense, which mirrors Smith's style. Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said he hasn't had to change much with what he's teaching in regard to run blocking styles.
Atlanta has a pair of 2023 undrafted free agents at the bottom of its running back depth chart, as Washington Jr. and Burns are each competing for practice squad spots. Washington Jr. was on the Falcons' practice squad last year while Burns did the same with the Chicago Bears.
The Falcons ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing attempts per game last season with 30.7, while the Rams - whose offense will largely carryover with Robinson calling plays - finished No. 13 league-wide at 27.4 carries.
Between the new coordinator and an expected substantial uptick in quarterback play with Cousins, Atlanta's carries could decline by around three-to-five per game. However, the Falcons anticipate running more plays and playing with the lead more often in 2024, which may cause the final number to even out.
The Falcons will hold two open practices this fall, one July 27 and the other Aug. 2. Additional information on time, location and tickets are available HERE. For Atlanta's training camp schedule, click HERE.