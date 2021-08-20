What's Falcons' One Biggest Weakness?

Can the Falcons overcome a fading, 36-year old quarterback, the loss of their star wide receiver, and new and unfamiliar leadership?

The Atlanta Falcons manufactured new and creative ways to lose games during a pandemic season in 2020. That led to a cultural and leadership change at general manager and head coach.

Terry Fontenot, the former Saints executive, and Arthur Smith, former Titans offensive coordinator, were brought in to re-establish the Falcons as championship contenders.

Other than changes at the top that have already come, what is the biggest weakness for the Falcons moving forward into 2021?

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr says the offensive line is position group in need of the biggest improvement:

Atlanta Falcons OFFENSIVE LINE: Atlanta has two of the more talented offensive linemen in the league, but their transition to a majority outside zone offense could be a work in progress. A lot of the teams who made this move successfully brought with them a handful of scheme-specific players who can make a lot of the requisite blocks. There’s no doubt Chris Lindstrom, one of the best pulling guards in football, has the athleticism to make it happen. Jake Matthews, too, is lighter and quicker, which should help for all the stretch blocking. How will the rest of the unit assimilate?

One huge addition to this roster that will help is tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts is a special NFL prospect who mixes size, speed, and athletic ability. Florida head coach Dan Mullen described Pitts as a "unicorn" during the pre-draft process.

Pitts will offer some blocking help along the way, but his stated purpose is to catch passes and score touchdowns.

With Alex Mack gone as a salary cap casualty, and left guard James Carpenter released, the Falcons need to figure out how to get the running game going again and firm up the interior of quarterback Matt Ryan's passing pocket. Lindstrom and Matthews are the only secure starters on the Falcons' offensive line.

Lindstrom showed promise in his second year after missing most of his rookie campaign with a broken foot. Matthews is still steady and at the top of the talent list for left tackles in the NFL.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary has had trouble in the past against speed rushers, and because of that Matt Gono and rookie third-round pick Jalen Mayfield will challenge him for the position.

Matt Hennessy was drafted to be the heir-apparent to Mack at center, but the new regime seems to have their sights set on center Drew Dalman to fight for the position.

Whatever the case, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford will have his hands full protecting quarterback Matt Ryan and trying to open holes for the running game.

