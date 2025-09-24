Atlanta Falcons Week 4 Injury Report, Key WR a Full Participant for First Time in 2025
The Atlanta Falcons released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Washington Commanders, and for the first time this season, wide receiver Darnell Mooney was a full participant at practice.
Five players were listed as limited participants during Wednesday’s practice portion: tight end Kyle Pitts (toe), wide receiver/return man Jamal Agnew (groin), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (groin) and wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion).
Among the players in limited participation, there are no new injuries. All are previous ailments, and Pitts, Hellams and Pearce all played last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Pitts has been Atlanta’s most consistent pass catcher through the first three weeks of the season, hauling in 15 receptions for 135 yards on the season. He has at least four catches in every game this season.
Agnew has not played since the first half of the Falcons' Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After all the special teams mishaps the Falcons saw in Carolina on Sunday, Agnew returning to the field would be beneficial.
Hellams saw the field for two snaps on defense and 20 on special teams in Sunday’s loss. He forced a hurry, assisted on a tackle and recovered a fumble in his limited action. Hellams is expected to play a part in the Falcons' safety rotation when he is fully healthy.
Pearce was listed on the injury report with a groin injury last week as well. In 21 snaps, the rookie recorded a hurry and nearly had a sack as well. Pearce is currently eighth in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate, pressuring quarterbacks on 20 percent of his snaps.
Washington has not played since he was on the receiving end of a huge hit in the fourth quarter of the Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. Washington had three catches for 33 yards before getting popped hard by Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with just mere seconds left to go in the game.
Three players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice for the Falcons: wide receiver KhaDeral Hodge (groin), running back Nathan Carter (hamstring) and corner A.J. Terrell (hamstring).
Hodge has not yet caught a ball for Atlanta this regular season, seeing most of his work come on special teams.
Carter saw action late in the Falcons blowout loss to Carolina on Sunday. With the game out of hand, head coach Raheem Morris pulled starters to prevent injury. Carter had seven rushes for 46 yards and a fumble.
Terrell was injured in the first quarter of the Falcons' 22-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and has not played since.
“He’s still week-to-week, you know, obviously the hamstring, so we’ll see. He’s hopeful, I’m hopeful… But we’ll get a chance to look at him this week as well,” Morris said Wednesday ahead of practice.
With a bye coming next week, the Falcons could opt to hold Terrell out of Sunday’s game, giving him an extra week of rest.
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) return home after a two-game away stint to take on the Washington Commanders (2-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET with television coverage on CBS.