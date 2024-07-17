Atlanta Falcons WR Training Camp Preview: Drake London Poised for Breakout
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' receiver room is almost entirely new, starting with coach Ike Hilliard and transitioning into the players.
Among those currently on the roster, only Drake London and KhaDarel Hodge caught passes last season, while Josh Ali and Chris Blair spent the year on the practice squad. Those four are the lone holdovers from the past to the present.
The Falcons entered the offseason wanting to add speed around London on the perimeter, and they accomplished the mission by signing Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud, trading for Rondale Moore from the Arizona Cardinals and selecting Casey Washington in the sixth-round of April's draft.
The new-look room has created plenty of intrigue - and with Atlanta arriving for training camp July 24, FalconsSI is previewing each position group. To read the quarterback preview, click HERE. To read the running back preview, click HERE.
Here's what to know about the Falcons' receiver room entering the new season.
Depth Chart
Starters: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud
Reserves: Rondale Moore, KhaDarel Hodge, Casey Washington
Outside looking in: Josh Ali, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Austin Mack, Daylen Baldwin, Dylan Drummond, OJ Hiliare
Biggest Questions
1. How do the new pieces fit?
With uncertainty comes excitement, but also the chance of disappointment. The Falcons are banking on a return to past form from Mooney, who broke 1,000 yards with the Chicago Bears in 2021, and steady slot production from Moore and McCloud, who have battled inconsistent offensive contributions.
New Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson told FalconsSI during OTAs he expects to run more 11 personnel this fall, which means an uptick in three-receiver looks. As such, the slot receiver will have a greater presence, putting more significance on the role of Moore and McCloud.
But both slots can be used in a variety of ways, be it on screens or as gadget pieces. Usage is a question, with London set to dominate target share at receiver but the room having many mouths to feed.
Training camp - particularly 11-on-11 sessions and joint practices with the Miami Dolphins - figures to offer insight as to how it all comes together.
2. Is this London's year to break 1,000 yards - and is there room for more than one 1,000-yard receiver?
Since being drafted No. 8 overall in 2022, London has had a pair of productive campaigns - but hasn't yet eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. As a rookie, he caught 72 passes for 866 yards. In 2023, he logged 69 receptions for 905 yards.
Is 2024 the season London breaks through the proverbial glass ceiling? With Robinson's offense expected to be more pass-happy than the scheme London has previously played in and the arrival of four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins, London's arrow is pointing upward.
But can an increase in pass attempts and a new passer foster more than one 1,000-yard wideout? Mooney has experience hitting the threshold, totaling 1,055 yards three seasons ago, but in the two that have followed, he's combined for 907 yards.
In OTAs and minicamp, Mooney has been the Falcons' clear No. 2 receiver. He's found chemistry with Cousins, and with a fresh start in Atlanta, the 26-year-old may be in line for a resurgent 2024 - though 1,000 is a lofty number.
3. Who wins the slot job?
Prior to OTAs, Moore was expected to start in the slot; he's historically been a more productive receiver than McCloud, who was largely a return specialist with the San Francisco 49ers.
But during OTAs and minicamp, McCloud often took the first-team snaps, and Moore missed a week of OTAs with a hamstring injury. McCloud also has an extensive past with Hilliard, who was his receiver coach from 2020-21 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and head coach Raheem Morris, who worked him out before the draft in 2018.
As such, McCloud appears to have a slight edge - but the depth chart becomes more serious once training camp hits, and the battle between he and Moore only figures to pick up.
Extracurriculars
The Falcons are high on Washington, who started OTAs working with the third- and fourth-team but received opportunities with the first- and second-team shortly thereafter. Washington played the best ball of his college career at the end and is considered an ascending player.
Under previous head coach Arthur Smith, Atlanta carried five receivers on its 53-man roster in 2023. The quartet of London, Mooney, Moore and McCloud should be considered roster locks, and Washington appears safe. Hodge is the Falcons' top gunner and another safe roster bet.
As such, the Falcons seem to be trending toward having six receivers on the roster this fall, a noticeable change under Morris.
The room extends beyond those six, and Hilliard mentioned Blair as a standout during OTAs. Blair, Wooden and Ali are practice squad candidates, with the preseason potentially dictating their future in Atlanta.
The Falcons will hold two open practices this fall, one July 27 and the other Aug. 2. Additional information on time, location and tickets are available HERE. For Atlanta's training camp schedule, click HERE.