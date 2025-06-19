Atlanta Falcons Draft Pick Makes NFL.com's All-Rookie Team
Truly great NFL safety combos only come around every so often, but when they do emerge on the rare occasion, a defense can often dominate.
At least in superstar Jessie Bates III, the Atlanta Falcons already have one half of the duo. Finding his running mate was made a priority during the NFL Draft, and hopes are high that third-round pick Xavier Watts can help create a double-headed monster in the defensive backfield.
He's already been creating a buzz through OTAs and minicamp.
"He’s coming in with such a serious demeanor and a mindset, playing in a pro-style defense at Notre Dame and being able to do some of those different things and, like, his mindset is very similar to Jessie," head coach Raheem Morris said ahead of OTAs. "What better example for Watts to have than to be able to look at a guy like that and how he prepares and how he studies and how he's actually able to go apply it in the grass, right?"
NFL.com analyst Gennaro Filice is ready to buy in on Watts and the opportunity he has to be an instant impact player in Atlanta.
Filice placed Watts alongside Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Malaki Starks as his safety pairing in his preseason All-Rookie team.
“Atlanta’s defense basically has been an annual disappointment since the team’s last playoff appearance in 2017,” wrote Filice on NFL.com. “But over the past couple seasons, the unit has rostered one undeniable star in Jessie Bates III. What’s better than one ballhawking safety? Two of ‘em! Watts, who began his college career as a wide receiver, logged an astounding 13 interceptions over the past two seasons.”
By putting the former Notre Dame center fielder on his All-Rookie team, Filice is both jumping on the Watts hype train and also setting the bar high for the talented 23-year-old from the Twin Cities.
As a former Bronco Nagurski Trophy winner whilst playing for the Fighting Irish, Watts not only made the switch from wide receiver to safety, he excelled.
Those 13 interceptions over the last two seasons at South Bend points toward a player whose natural ball skills could blend particularly well with Bates.
That's why it's all a little puzzling that Watts slipped into the third round, and straight into the Falcons' laps, but clearly head coach Raheem Morris isn't complaining.
What's emerged early is that Watts is a quick learner of the system. After all, Watts has already changed positions to award-winning effect in college, so making a further step up to the pro level should hold less fears than it does for most rookies.
That said, the fervor to announce Watts to the wider NFL must still be carefully managed. It would be easy to thrust him in at the deep end too early, but the signs are all pointing toward the Falcons coaching staff feeling bullish about Watts becoming an early impact player, even if veteran Jordan Fuller is the starter in Week 1.
Watts has the talent, the mentorship, and the opportunity to be a key player for the Atlanta Falcons sooner rather than later. That makes him a wise choice by Filice as an all-rookie pick.