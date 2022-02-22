Will Falcons Use Franchise Tag?

Atlanta has only used the franchise tag three times and it's unlikely this is the fourth

This year’s NFL free agency period will not officially open until March 16 at 4 p.m., but the first major date on the league’s 2022 calendar has already arrived. Starting Tuesday, teams can use the franchise tag to keep pending free agents from entering the open market.

Teams that use the franchise tag are typically trying to buy themselves more time to negotiate a new contract or keep an elite player around for one more year.

In the 30 years of the franchise tag's existence, the Atlanta Falcons have only used it three times and it’s doubtful this year will be the fourth. The most prominent Falcons free agents are receivers Cordarrelle Patterson and Russell Gage, linebacker Foye Oluokun and kicker Younghoe Koo. All the positions those players play have eye-popping guaranteed, single season contracts associated with them.

According to Over The Cap, the franchise-tag number for receiver is $19.1 million, linebacker ($17.4 million) and kicker ($5.4 million).

Other than quarterback Matt Ryan, the versatile Patterson is arguably Atlanta's most valuable offensive player. But Atlanta would have to believe he could be both a No. 1 receiver and running back to consider spending north of $12.5 million million on him in 2022.

Gage is 23rd all-time in franchise history in receptions, 24th in yardage, and 29th in touchdown receptions despite playing just four years in Atlanta. Given that production the Falcons will attempt to re-sign him, but most likely not pay $19 million to keep him off the open market.

Oluokun stepped into a full-time starting role in 2020 and has been a steady defender. But, like Gage, he isn't elite at his position.

Koo is a restricted free agent Atlanta wants to bring back, but not for $5 million per season.

Heading into the 2022 offseason, the Falcons have little cap space, a Top 10 draft pick, an asset that must deal with in receiver Calvin Ridley and likely no free agents worth the franchise tag.