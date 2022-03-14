Georgia Native A.J. Bouye Cut By Rival Panthers; Could Falcons Sign?
Just minutes into the NFL's legal tampering period, the league's landscape is beginning to shift, especially in the NFC South.
The Carolina Panthers released veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye Monday afternoon.
Bouye, who turns 31 this August, lasted just one year on a 2-year, $7 million contract he signed last offseason with the Panthers.
Now, he's looking for a new home, and the former UCF Knight could look to his home state of Georgia for his next chapter.
The Falcons are looking to build their secondary around 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell, but could use some depth behind their star cornerback.
Bouye has proven in his past that he can play both outside and in the slot at a high level.
An undrafted free agent in 2013, the Houston Texans signed Bouye and developed him into one of the best cornerbacks in the league. In 2017, he signed a 5-year, $67.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and became an All-Pro in his first year with the team.
However, since 2017, Bouye has dealt with injuries and suspensions that have limited him.
In his only season with the Panthers, Bouye struggled, recording a modest 28 tackles in 10 games with the team.
At this point in his career, Bouye isn't likely to be the star he once was. However, he can provide a veteran voice for a unit that needs it and can step up to the plate when injuries pop up. Sounds like someone the Falcons wouldn't mind having aboard.