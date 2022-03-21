Falcons Trade Matt Ryan To Colts; Can Jimmy Garoppolo Replace?
After striking out in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, the Atlanta Falcons have a big ol' question mark at the quarterback position.
After trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts Monday afternoon, the Falcons will look to find a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2007. George H.W. Bush was president at the time.
His replacement? It could be San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is also the subject of trade rumors and the next likely domino to fall on the quarterback carousel.
Garoppolo, 30, is owed $24.2 million next season, but will likely have a new restructured contract when he is traded to his new team this offseason. It's a lot of money for the Falcons, but Garoppolo is a winner who has led the 49ers to a pair of NFC Championship Game appearances in three years.
There was also a report from Pro Football Talk that said 49ers general manager John Lynch has an offer with two second-round picks. Who has two second round picks in next month's NFL Draft? The Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons acquired the additional second-round pick from the Tennessee Titans for Julio Jones in a trade last year, and a deal like this would keep the Falcons in a position to seriously contend for a Wild Card spot in next year's playoffs.
With the Colts no longer an option for Garoppolo, the Niners are scrambling to find a new home for their former starting quarterback. And that new home might be Atlanta.