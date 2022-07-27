Skip to main content

Falcons Madden OL Ratings: Who's The Best Atlanta Lineman?

There's a lot of talk surrounding the Atlanta offensive line.

There's been a lot of criticism about the Atlanta Falcons offensive line.

All of the criticism is completely warranted, considering the unit allowed 40 sacks a season ago, placing in the bottom-half of the NFL.

While fingers can be pointed in any direction, none should go towards right guard Chris Lindstrom. A 2019 first-round pick out of Boston College, Lindstrom has started every game the past two seasons, emerging as one of the league's best guards.

Now entering year four, Lindstrom had his fifth-year option picked up by the Falcons earlier this offseason. The 25-year-old is eligible for a contract extension, something he opted not to discuss upon arrival at training camp.

Lindstrom did, however, say that he "would like to be with Atlanta for as long as possible," according to ESPN.

Madden 23 recently released its ratings and gave Lindstrom the highest marks of any offensive lineman with an 84 out of a possible 99.

Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons offensive line ratings ...

Overall

Chris Lindstrom: 84

Jake Matthews: 81

Matt Hennessy: 73

Kaleb McGary: 71

Germain Ifedi: 70

Jalen Mayfield: 69

Elijah Wilkinson: 68

Jonotthan Harrison: 66

Colby Gossett: 64

Justin Shaffer: 64

Drew Dalman: 62

Rick Leonard: 55

Speed

Chris Lindstrom: 75

Drew Dalman: 71

Kaleb McGary: 71

Jake Matthews: 68

Justin Shaffer: 68

Matt Hennessy: 66

Rick Leonard: 66

Colby Gossett: 65

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kyle Pitts
Play

Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts Shares Lofty Expectations; Super Bowl Aspirations?

Pitts, 21, aims to make his postseason debut this season.

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
1 hour ago
usatsi_18360203
Play

What's Falcons Biggest Question Mark Entering Training Camp?

While the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons have questions across the board, one major flaw outweighs the rest.

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
4 hours ago
20160611 HARVEY Rushell2 KL
Play

Falcons Hire 5 to Staff, Including Former LSU Track Star: Details

Not only are the Falcons adding value on the field, but off of it as well.

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Jonotthan Harrison: 64

Elijah Wilkinson: 63

Germain Ifedi: 61

Jalen Mayfield: 59

Strength

Jalen Mayfield: 91

Chris Lindstrom: 87

Elijah Wilkinson: 87

Colby Gossett: 87

Drew Dalman: 87

Jake Matthews: 86

Matt Hennessy: 85

Jonotthan Harrison: 85

Kaleb McGary: 84

Germain Ifedi: 84

Justin Shaffer: 83

Rick Leonard: 80

Awareness

Chris Lindstrom: 91

Jake Matthews: 91

Kaleb McGary: 84

Jonotthan Harrison: 82

Germain Ifedi: 82

Elijah Wilkinson: 81

Matt Hennessy: 80

Drew Dalman: 74

Jalen Mayfield: 64

Justin Shaffer: 64

Rick Leonard: 60

Colby Gossett: 60

Kyle Pitts
News

Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts Shares Lofty Expectations; Super Bowl Aspirations?

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
usatsi_18360203
News

What's Falcons Biggest Question Mark Entering Training Camp?

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
20160611 HARVEY Rushell2 KL
News

Falcons Hire 5 to Staff, Including Former LSU Track Star: Details

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Legend Julio Jones Signs with Division Rival

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
WATCH: Falcons accomplish two important objectives in Mohamed Sanu trade
News

Falcons Ex WR Mohamed Sanu Signs with New Team: Details

By Falcon Report Staff19 hours ago
1362843376
News

Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom Reveals Thoughts on Future in Atlanta

By Daniel Flick22 hours ago
Cordarrelle Patterson vs Cowboys
News

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Plans to Break NFL Record

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
Casey Hayward
News

Falcons Madden Ratings: Terrell & Hayward Best CB Duo?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 26, 2022 11:26 AM EDT