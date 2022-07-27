Falcons Madden OL Ratings: Who's The Best Atlanta Lineman?

There's been a lot of criticism about the Atlanta Falcons offensive line.

All of the criticism is completely warranted, considering the unit allowed 40 sacks a season ago, placing in the bottom-half of the NFL.

While fingers can be pointed in any direction, none should go towards right guard Chris Lindstrom. A 2019 first-round pick out of Boston College, Lindstrom has started every game the past two seasons, emerging as one of the league's best guards.

Now entering year four, Lindstrom had his fifth-year option picked up by the Falcons earlier this offseason. The 25-year-old is eligible for a contract extension, something he opted not to discuss upon arrival at training camp.

Lindstrom did, however, say that he "would like to be with Atlanta for as long as possible," according to ESPN.

Madden 23 recently released its ratings and gave Lindstrom the highest marks of any offensive lineman with an 84 out of a possible 99.

Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons offensive line ratings ...

Overall

Chris Lindstrom: 84

Jake Matthews: 81

Matt Hennessy: 73

Kaleb McGary: 71

Germain Ifedi: 70

Jalen Mayfield: 69

Elijah Wilkinson: 68

Jonotthan Harrison: 66

Colby Gossett: 64

Justin Shaffer: 64

Drew Dalman: 62

Rick Leonard: 55

Speed

Chris Lindstrom: 75

Drew Dalman: 71

Kaleb McGary: 71

Jake Matthews: 68

Justin Shaffer: 68

Matt Hennessy: 66

Rick Leonard: 66

Colby Gossett: 65

Jonotthan Harrison: 64

Elijah Wilkinson: 63

Germain Ifedi: 61

Jalen Mayfield: 59

Strength

Jalen Mayfield: 91

Chris Lindstrom: 87

Elijah Wilkinson: 87

Colby Gossett: 87

Drew Dalman: 87

Jake Matthews: 86

Matt Hennessy: 85

Jonotthan Harrison: 85

Kaleb McGary: 84

Germain Ifedi: 84

Justin Shaffer: 83

Rick Leonard: 80

Awareness

Chris Lindstrom: 91

Jake Matthews: 91

Kaleb McGary: 84

Jonotthan Harrison: 82

Germain Ifedi: 82

Elijah Wilkinson: 81

Matt Hennessy: 80

Drew Dalman: 74

Jalen Mayfield: 64

Justin Shaffer: 64

Rick Leonard: 60

Colby Gossett: 60