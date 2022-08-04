Falcons Madden Ratings: Which DT Will Take Over?

The Atlanta Falcons have had a revolving door at the defensive tackle position this offseason.

Eddie Goldman was projected to be the starter before he abruptly retired just before training camp and Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles earlier this week.

The next man up? Anthony Rush.

Prior to signing Goldman, Rush was the favorite to start at nose tackle, something he did six times last season after signing with the Falcons mid-season. Rush, a 6-4, 361-pounder who bounced around the league before finding a home in Atlanta, re-signed with the team on a one-year deal in March.

The 25-year-old Rush is now back atop the depth chart, with only undrafted rookie Timothy Horne and Nick Thurman behind him. Atlanta carried two nose tackles last season, with Rush and now-Chicago Bear Mike Pennel splitting snaps down the stretch.

With Goldman's announcement, Rush's roster spot is safe and his path to the starting job is clear. However, the initial signing of Goldman largely came out of the blue and showed that the Falcons viewed nose tackle as an area in need of improvement.

The ball is now in Rush's court to show the team that he can handle the responsibilities of being Atlanta's starting nose tackle, an especially important role in Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 scheme.

If the former UAB Blazer is unable to assert his presence during camp, look for the Falcons to bring in another body to challenge - if not overtake - him during the season's early stages.

Regardless, there are several questions and, other than the steady presence of Grady Jarrett, few answers inside Atlanta's defensive line room.

The Falcons might want to look at signing someone from the outside, because the players on the roster aren't proven.

Rush is the highest defensive tackle on the roster in Madden 23, which is only a 64 overall.

Here's a look at the rest of the Falcons defensive tackle ratings ...

Overall

Anthony Rush: 64

Nick Thurman: 63

Timmy Horne: 62

Speed

Anthony Rush: 61

Nick Thurman: 66

Timmy Horne: 64

Strength

Anthony Rush: 86

Nick Thurman: 84

Timmy Horne: 85

Awareness

Anthony Rush: 64

Nick Thurman: 59

Timmy Horne: 49